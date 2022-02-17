Plainview boys bounce Piedmont out of Northeast Regional again

JACKSONVILLE — Alex Odam has a gift to score a lot in basketball. He can also say a lot just by saying a little.
What’s it like, keeping pace with frenetic state power Plainview?
“It’s pretty tiring” Odam said.
Plainview in February came again for Piedmont in the Northeast Regional on Thursday, and the Bears won 83-55 on a night when they hit 10 of 18 3-pointers and forced 20 turnovers in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Plainview (28-6) advanced to face Childersburg in Monday's 5:45 p.m. final.
Thursday’s game marked the sixth Piedmont-Plainview meeting in eight years in the Northeast Regional. Piedmont won the first, 65-48, in the 2015 regional semifinal.
Plainview has won all five meetings since, including a 74-65 victory in a five-overtime thriller in 2016.
It’s become a ritual for Plainview coach Robi Coker to show up at Piedmont for a scouting trip in February. He attended the first round of the 3A, Area 11 tourney at Piedmont last week.
Plainview won state titles after beating Piedmont in the 2018 and 2019 regional finals.
“You always have to beat a good team to get somewhere,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said. “That’s what everybody talks about: ‘You should’ve gotten them in the second one.’
“You’ve got to beat them at some point in the season. First, second, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to go through Plainview to win a state championship, because they’re such a quality team.”
The Bears looked every bit themselves Thursday. They whip the ball around the perimeter at pinball pace, and every player who catches it can shoot.
They also press and force turnovers. Mistakes become points quickly.
Piedmont (21-8) hung for most of a half. Alex Odam scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs ended the quarter on a 10-0 run to pull within 24-20.
Plainview answered with a 10-0 lightning run in the first 1:21 of the second quarter to make it 34-20, but Piedmont rallied again, scoring 11 of the next 16 points.
Ty Griggs’ 3-pointer put Plainview up 42-31 at halftime, and the Bears went 10-2 to start the third.
Luke Smith led the Bears with 21 points. Jonah Williams added 13 and Dylan Haymon 12.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys,” Jonathan Odam said. “They battled until the end, especially the seniors and what they mean to our program. Give those guys credit. That’s a good basketball team.
“We had a bad run to start the second half, and that’s what we talk about all the time. Basketball is a game of runs.”
Alex Odam provided an interesting game within the game. The junior and reigning Class 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year hit three of six 3-pointers.
His four-point play followed by a 3-pointer closed out the first quarter to make it 24-20.
“Alex is a great player,” Coker said.”We have a lot of respect for his skill level and the work he’s put in. He’s extremely hard to guard.
“When a guy can score the way he does and pass the way he does, it puts pressure on the defense.”
Plainview had a short preparation, beating Geraldine to win its area title Tuesday, but Coker knows Alex Odam about as well as Piedmont knows Plainview.
“We just talked about how he affected the game,” Coker said. “I thought our guys would do a better job as the game wore on and, kind of, figure it out.
“He made us pay a couple of times, when we helped on him. He threw it behind our ear, and we didn’t get to help the helper position. He put us in some binds. As the game went on, our guys figured it out and did a better job on him in the second half.”