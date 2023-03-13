 Skip to main content
Piedmont's Miller on leaving Saks: 'Hard to leave a place you’ve been for 22 years'

Jonathan Miller at Saks

Jonathan Miller posted 100 wins while head coach at Saks.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Piedmont High School didn’t have to look far in their head coaching hunt, with the school announcing the hiring of former Saks head coach Jonathan Miller as its new football coach and athletics director.

Miller will replace former coach Steve Smith, who spent 17 seasons at Piedmont and led the team to five state championships. Smith announced his plans to take over as head football coach and athletics director at Westbrook Christian.

