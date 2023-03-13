Piedmont's Miller on leaving Saks: 'Hard to leave a place you’ve been for 22 years'

Piedmont High School didn’t have to look far in their head coaching hunt, with the school announcing the hiring of former Saks head coach Jonathan Miller as its new football coach and athletics director.
Miller will replace former coach Steve Smith, who spent 17 seasons at Piedmont and led the team to five state championships. Smith announced his plans to take over as head football coach and athletics director at Westbrook Christian.
“There’s a lot of things that impressed me from across the sidelines,” Miller said. “The resiliency of their kids, their fight, determination, commitment to winning. We had a lot of good battles over the years and I was very impressed with how their kids played the game.”
Miller, who spent 11 seasons as head coach at Saks, put together a 100-32 record and took his teams to the state semifinals three times (2013, 2017, 2021).
Along with a winning record in the playoffs (14-10), Miller also led Saks to three region championships, all in the same years he took his teams to the state semifinals. He is 60-16 in region play.
Miller totaled 22 years at Saks, working as an assistant under former Saks coaches Joe Thornton and Clint Smith for 11 years before taking on the head coach position for the latter half of his Saks tenure.
“It’s hard to leave a place you’ve been for 22 years,” Miller said. “It was time for me to move on and do something different. I felt like it was time and this was just an opportunity that was too good to pass up.”
Miller said that when the position came open, it was hard to imagine being away from Saks, but that the opportunity was too good to let fly by the wayside.
“It’s not a job that comes open very often, so it was a situation where I was fortunate to be in this position and I'm definitely excited for the future,” Miller said.
During Miller’s time as head coach, Saks faced Smith’s Bulldogs seven times, with Miller and his teams going 2-5 during that span.
In 2013, Miller’s undefeated Saks team was the lone blemish on Piedmont’s record as it fell to Madison County in the state quarterfinals.
The two teams’ most recent faceoff was in the 2021 playoff semifinals, when Piedmont defeated Saks in a 52-44 overtime win that led the Bulldogs to win their fifth state title under former coach Steve Smith.
After the battles fought between the two teams, Miller said that his experience against Piedmont gives him an advantage over other coaches.
“I’m very familiar with their program because of how much we’ve played,” Miller said. “That’s a benefit going in for me that maybe somebody from outside this area may not have. I definitely think that’s an added benefit.”
While his knowledge of Piedmont gives him an edge, Miller inherits a team that comes from a timeline of recent success, as the Bulldogs won five state championships under Smith and are fresh off of a state finals appearance.
While he looks to bring his own plan to Piedmont, Miller said a large part of his job is to keep the momentum of Piedmont’s success rolling.
“The thing about Piedmont is my job is going to be to keep the train moving down the tracks,” MIller said. “There’s a lot of great things going on in that program and have gone on in that program over the tears. So, it’s my job to keep the train on the tracks, so to speak, and and come in there and build relationships with the kids. That’ll be the most important thing that I do.”
Piedmont principal Adam Clemons said that along with Miller’s strong resume, the school had seen its fair share of what Miller can do during their matchups.
“Coach Miller has an impressive resume as a head coach that stood out to us,” Piedmont principal Adam Clemons said. “His record since 2012 of 100-32, his numerous awards as a football coach of the year and his multiple playoff appearances, including three semifinal appearances were key factors.”
Added Clemons: “We’ve watched him from across the field for numerous years and we’ve always been impressed by his coaching ability. He’s very familiar with us and he’s got a good plan to go forward and win."
As Miller looks to take the reins of a Piedmont program that is still riding a huge wave of success, he said that his first plan is to make connections before the season even begins.
“This is going to be about building relationships with kids and coaches and the community,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to that.”