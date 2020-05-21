Piedmont's McFarland earns decathlon scholarship at UAH

PIEDMONT — The COVID-19 outbreak ended Piedmont’s track and field season before it started. It denied Piedmont senior Trey McFarland the opportunity to see how much he could improve his performance in the 10 events of the high school decathlon from last year to this.
It didn’t, however, prevent McFarland from earning a decathlon scholarship to the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Wednesday, the day before his high school graduation ceremony, he put pen to paper to finalize his commitment to the Chargers.
“I’m getting signed strictly for the decathlon but … I do believe I can be good enough to compete in singular events as well. I’m feeling pretty good about the jumping events and some of the throwing I feel like I can be good at,” McFarland said Wednesday morning.
The high school decathlon includes competition in the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 1,500-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus and javelin.
In his first decathlon, McFarland finished sixth overall — of the 43 entrants who completed all 10 events — at the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state decathlon in Hoover a year ago. At that time, he was a junior competing for Randolph County High School. McFarland finished third in the shot put and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, high jump and discus. He was 22nd in the pole vault despite no training for the event, 29th in the 400-meter dash and 31st in the 1,500-meter run.
“Those last two are the worst,” McFarland said. “I hate the 400 meters and the mile. I’ve been working on them a lot lately just because of that reason.”
McFarland transferred to Piedmont shortly before the start of the 2019-20 school year. He was a starter at safety on the Bulldogs’ 2019 Class 3A state championship football team and a starter at forward on the basketball team that reached the Northeast Regional. Head coach Patrick Walker’s track team was scheduled to open its season at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on March 14. That meet was canceled, then schools closed the following week.
“I was really looking forward to this year to prove how much better I could be if I had my experience, had my training and prepared myself properly — unlike last year. Sadly, I wasn’t able to,” McFarland said.
McFarland said his first college offer came from the University of Montevallo. He was prepared to accept Montevallo’s offer then changed his mind when he received an offer from UAH coach David Cain. McFarland plans to become an engineer and felt UAH’s engineering and science offerings were a better fit for his career goals.
“He’s been willing to give me a chance — never meeting me, never seeing me a day in his life,” McFarland said of Cain. “He’s taken my word. He gave me an offer so I really appreciate him, what he’s done.”