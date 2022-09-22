Piedmont's Hayes breaks state TD record, but Sandlin leads Anniston to victory

PIEDMONT — Kamron Sandlin accounted for three touchdowns Thursday and led Anniston to victory. Piedmont’s Jack Hayes threw four touchdown passes and made history.
Sandlin led the Bulldogs to 30 unanswered points, and Anniston survived Piedmont’s 21 fourth-quarter points to win 30-28 on the Field of Champions.
“It’s super. This is huge,” fifth-year Anniston coach Rico White said. “You visualize being in this position, but you really don’t know how you’ll respond until you get in this position.”
The night was also about Hayes making state history. The senior quarterback, four-year starter and two-time Super 7 MVP threw four touchdown passes to reach 137 for his career, breaking the mark of 134 set by American Christian’s Chris Smelley for first on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s all-time list.
Hayes tied the record by dropping a 21-yard fade pass over the top to Ish Bethel at 4:52 of the first quarter then broke it with a 20-yarder to Rollie Pinto at 8:54 of the fourth.
After a Malachi Taylor fumble, Hayes added a 31-yard lob to Bethel, career touchdown pass No. 136, to bring Piedmont within 30-20 with 8:23 to play.
Hayes’ 15-yarder to Thomas Propst, career touchdown pass No. 137, plus a conversion pass to Pinto cut the Anniston lead to 30-28 at 3:49.
Piedmont had the ball twice in the final 2:10, after Sandin punts spotted the Bulldogs at their 19- and 20-yard lines. Anniston’s Jaden Dobbins, a former Oxford wide receiver, ran under a Hayes deep ball for an interception to end one Piedmont possession. Hayes’ completion to Max Hanson moved Piedmont’s last-gasp drive 20 yards to the Bulldogs’ 40, but the game ended with consecutive incompletions.
So ended a record-setting night between Piedmont (3-2), Class 3A’s top-ranked team, and Anniston (6-0), Class 4A’s No. 5 team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.
“There are no moral victories, and I want that printed,” 17th-year Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “There are no moral victories at Piedmont.
“We lost the game tonight, and we lost the game to a team that deserved to win the game, and we’ll get better from it.”
Hayes’ record comes a week after Hayes threw five touchdown passes in a 42-14 victory at Ohatchee, passing Kristian Story’s AHSAA record for touchdowns accounted for. Hayes stands at 183 total running and passing touchdowns.
Smith made arrangements for Hayes to meet with media about the record Friday morning.
“I’m very proud for Jack, and he’s in that locker room right now, and he’s just like the rest of us,” Smith said. “Jack wanted to win the football game.
“The record’s nice, and he’ll have some time to reflect on that tomorrow. We’re definitely proud of him for all of the things he’s done for our program, but I think he’d tell you tonight that he’d trade that record for three more points at the end.”
Up 7-0, the Bulldogs threatened again in the second quarter, reaching Anniston’s 13. A sack of Hayes and a penalty backed Piedmont up, and Sloan Smith’s 39-yard field goal try went wide right.
Anniston’s offense gained life after that, driving 80 yards in 10 plays for Sandlin’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Louis Lunsford. Eduardo Lopez’s low point-after kick left it 7-6 at 5:42 of the second quarter.
Piedmont nearly turned Anniston over twice on that possession. Chance Murphy attempted a scoop and score, but officials ruled Sandlin’s backfield pass to Jaylon Cunningham incomplete. A pass interference penalty wiped out Cash Young’s interception.
One snap before Sandlin’s touchdown pass to Lunsford, offsetting holding calls wiped out his would-be touchdown pass to Javon Thomas.
Sandlin delivered again with a 22-yard touchdown pass over the top to Cunningham in the back of the end zone, and Malachi Taylor’s conversion run made it 14-7, Anniston, at 1:01 of the second quarter.
That score stood at halftime, and Sandlin’s Bulldogs kept adding on. Taylor’s 42-yard touchdown run and Sandlin’s 14-yard run plus conversion runs by each player made it 30-7 by 4:28 of the third quarter.
“Kam played an outstanding game, but I’ll tell you what,” White said. “Their quarterback is amazing, a true leader of their team, and that’s what we expected.
“We wasn’t let down by their effort or his effort, and Kam stepped up and played excellent tonight.”
Sandlin also hit big punts, including the two that pinned Piedmont deep late. His 66-yard punt out of his own end zone after the game’s first possession spotted Piedmont at its own 27.
Still, on a night here Piedmont’s quarterback broke a significant state record and nearly led a signature comeback, Anniston’s quarterback wearing the same jersey number more than held his own.
“It was seven versus seven,” Sandlin said. “He’s a real good quarterback … and I feel like I showed I was a real quarterback today. I feel like I gave my team my all.”