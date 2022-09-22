 Skip to main content
Piedmont's Hayes breaks state TD record, but Sandlin leads Anniston to victory

Anniston at Piedmont BW 006.JPG

Anniston's Kamron Sandlin and Piedmont's Gavin Lawler during the Anniston at Piedmont game. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — Kamron Sandlin accounted for three touchdowns Thursday and led Anniston to victory. Piedmont’s Jack Hayes threw four touchdown passes and made history.

Sandlin led the Bulldogs to 30 unanswered points, and Anniston survived Piedmont’s 21 fourth-quarter points to win 30-28 on the Field of Champions.

Anniston at Piedmont BW 009.JPG

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Anniston at Piedmont game. During the game Hayes broke the AHSAA all-time career list with 135 touchdown passes. Photo by Bill Wilson

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.