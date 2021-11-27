Piedmont tops Saks in overtime, advances to state title game

SAKS — State-championship mode for Piedmont involves quarterback Jack Hayes doubling up on defense and a guy named Foster catching big passes.
Hayes passed for 320 yards and six touchdowns and saw spot duty on defense in overtime, and defensive back Omarion Foster doubled as wide receiver and caught three touchdown passes Friday as the Bulldogs survived Class 3A, Region 5 rival Saks 52-44 to advance to the Super 7.
Piedmont (12-2) will face Montgomery Academy, which upset Montgomery Catholic 10-7 on Friday, Thursday at 11 a.m. in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.
The Bulldogs will make their sixth Super 7 appearance and seek their fifth state title, all under 16th-year head coach Steve Smith. They advanced in their seventh semifinal appearance in seven years and will play in the state final for the fifth time in seven years.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” Smith said. “We’ve hung in there, and we’ve played well together. We’ve done some good things together. We’ve had some highs. We’ve had some lows. We’ve won some shootouts, and we’ve won some low-scoring type of affairs.
“I tell them to control what you can control. Tonight, there were a lot of things that happened in this game that didn’t go the way we planned it, but at the end, we were able to come out and scratch out a win.”
Saks finishes 12-2, having prevailed as the Region 5 champion in a three-way tiebreaker with Piedmont and Ohatchee. The Wildcats went 19-3 since midseason 2020, including a victory at Fyffe in last week’s quarterfinals.
Saks ended the Red Devils’ quest for a fourth consecutive state title and their 54-game home winning streak.
All three of Saks’ losses since midseason 2020 came against Piedmont, including a 2020 quarterfinal loss and Friday’s classic on Jack Stewart Field.
Saks rallied from deficits of 17-8 and 36-22 to force overtime.
“That’s what we expected them to do,” 10th-year Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “They left it all out on the field, and we just came up a little bit short.”
Saks quarterback Sean Parnell went 12-for-30 for 176 yards, five touchdowns and three conversion passes. He also rushed for 41 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run ahead of a conversion pass to Shon Elston to tie the game 44-44 with eight seconds left in regulation.
Elston had five catches for 99 yards, with touchdown grabs of 15, 7 and 64 yards.
Jalen McCants rushed for 148 yards and caught a conversion pass, and running back Rickey Garrett caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Parnell.
Hayes led Piedmont’s list of heroes, going 18-for-31 for 320 yards and six touchdowns and a conversion pass. He also rushed for 61 yards and a conversion.
Foster had four catches for 91 yards, including touchdown catches 10, 16 and 62 yards. He also caught a conversion pass.
Austin Estes had touchdown catches of 19 and 13 yards among his seven catches for 106 yards.
Reminiscent of Piedmont’s 2019 state-final victory over Mobile Christian, Hayes saw action on defense in overtime for injured linebacker Brody Epps.
Foster matched older brother and former Piedmont standout Jakari Foster, a defensive back who came in at wide receiver to catch the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2019 state final.
Younger brother Omarion hauled in Hayes’ 62-yard bomb and conversion pass to put Piedmont up 44-36 with 4:41 left in regulation.
“I just go in when my name is called,” Foster said. “My quarterback made passes when I was open, and I just catch the ball and try to do my job.”
Saks blocked a Sloan Smith punt to get the ball at Piedmont’s 33-yard line and set up the tying score, Parnell’s 1-yard sneak and conversion throw to Elston at 0:08.
Piedmont got the ball first in overtime and scored on Hayes’ 13-yard touchdown pass to Estes on second down. A pass-interference penalty in the end zone gave Piedmont a second chance at the conversion, and Hayes bulled in to make it 52-44.
Saks’ overtime possession started with two short Parnell runs, setting up third down at the 5. He threw incomplete to McCants on third down.
On fourth down, Parnell scrambled right and threw for Garrett, who attempted a diving catch in the end zone. The ball skipped off of his hands.
“This is definitely up there with the Mobile Christian game in 2019,” said Hayes, who snagged an interception to clinch that game and finished Super 7 MVP.