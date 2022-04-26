Piedmont teammates picked up their favorite pick-me-up player in no-hitter

PIEDMONT — Cassius Fairs’ no-hitter in a playoff game would stand on its own as that moment that launches a thousand retellings over his decades to come, but Jack Hayes’ smile somehow moved the special meter past the red line.
Hayes, playing first base in Game 2 of Piedmont’s sweep of Sylvania last week, had the ground ball in his glove. Fairs was on his way from the mound to cover the bag for the final out.
As Hayes flipped the ball and Fairs caught it, they both knew the significance of the moment for Piedmont, let alone one of the team’s top personalities.
“It was one of the best moments I’ve ever had,” Fairs said.
Piedmont’s season has been a season of streaks. McLane Mohon had a 27-game hitting streak until Friday’s Game 2 of the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff sweep of Sylvania.
Piedmont rides a 23-game winning streak into Thursday’s opener of their second-round playoff series with Childersburg at home, though Piedmont coach Matt Deerman says he hasn’t made the deep dive into history to see if it’s the Bulldogs’ longest such streak. He tries to keep the streak a back-of-mind topic, if that.
“That’s really not our focus right now,” he said. “I know that’s a cliche answer, but I’ll be honest. It hasn’t even crossed my mind.
“You start thinking about stuff like that, you get your focus away from what’s important.”
Piedmont’s season has also been a season of school records. Hayes set the single-season RBIs record with his 52nd, against Westbrook Christian, and stands at 54 headed into the Childersburg series. Austin Estes blew past his own season steals record and stands at 41-for-42.
But every special season has personalities and moments. Piedmont experienced a zen tornado with Fairs’ no-hitter.
“If we’re having a bad day, ‘Cash’ has always got the energy to bring it back up,” Hayes said. “No matter what’s happening, he’s always the loudest one.”
Fairs comes by it honest. His aunt, Erica Fairs, was known for her vocal presence at Piedmont games when son T.J. played for the Bulldogs. She broke the frequent hushes of baseball with encouraging words that endeared herself even to opponents’ fans.
“Aunt Erica showed me that being loud is one of the greatest things to do,” he said. “I’m a very loud person.
“I’ll be in class and just having a random conversation with a kid, and they’re like, ‘Cash, use your inside voice.’ I’m like, ‘My fault, it kind of is my inside voice.’”
Opposing pitchers don’t like what Fairs calls “stupid noises.” Try keeping the movie “Finding Nemo” out of mind when Fairs and his dugout chorus chant “mine, mine, mine.”
Piedmont assistant coach David Deerman, Matt’s brother, doesn’t like stupid noises, Fairs said, “but when we make stupid noises, we’re hard to beat.”
It’s not just baseball, Fairs’ sport going back to little league. He added basketball and made a similar impression with that team. Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year Alex Odam didn’t need to hear the end of a question about which teammate keeps everyone loose.
“Cassius Fairs,” he said. “He brings the energy every day. He’s our guy. Just talking, hyping everybody up, getting everybody fired up to be there every day.
“It’s pretty amazing what he can bring to the team.”
That’s why Deerman put the senior in charge of motivation this season. The veteran baseball coach gives each senior a leadership duty that matches the player’s personality.
Fairs has always had it but had to grow before his motivational streak could become a responsibility. As a younger player, he struggled to get over his down moments.
Fairs recalls crying after he hit a batter.
“In the ninth and 10th grade, he was our motivator, but when he made a mistake, he would get really down on himself and just kind of shut down,” Deerman said. “There were two situations this year where he felt like he’d let his team down, and I looked over there.
“He’s got his head down, but within about two minutes, he was up on the fence like what he does.”
Fairs has become the player who helps talk teammates beyond slumps and tough moments.
“He didn’t get voted for captain, but I feel like, when anybody’s down, he’s the guy getting us up,” Estes said. “When everybody’s up, he’s leading the train, for sure.”
That’s the guy who pitched a no-hitter to help Piedmont start what the Bulldogs hope will be another deep playoff run for a program that’s made a habit of it.
Rather than get down, like the younger version of himself might, Fairs made a fix after walking three batters in the first inning. He removed an undershirt between innings because it made him sweat, and his control improved.
Fairs’ teammates had the chance to pick him up. He did his part, getting ahead in counts, but only four outs were strikeouts in six innings of work.
It all culminated in that zen moment, when Hayes realized how close Fairs’ pregame prediction, or sorts, came to fruition.
“Cash told me before the game, ‘It would be real funny if they came down here all this way and got no-hit both games,” Hayes said,
Hayes pitched a one-hitter in Game 1.
The day ended with Fairs catching Hayes’ flip and stepping on first base to finish a no-hitter.
“That last out was amazing to me,” Fairs said. “I had a long struggle through that game. My arm was kind of hurting, and it was really hot and just bad situations.
“I had to keep on pushing through, and Jack flipping me that ball was probably one of the greatest moments I’ve had in high school baseball.”