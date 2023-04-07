Piedmont tames Wildcats twice to claim first Calhoun County softball title

JACKSONVILLE — Piedmont made history at University Field Thursday night.
The top-seeded Bulldogs won three consecutive games — the last an 8-7 victory over No. 4 seed White Plains — to capture their first-ever Calhoun County softball tournament championship.
“Oh gosh, it means the world to me and this team. They earned it today,” Piedmont head coach Rachel Smith said. “They maintained their composure during the difficult moments. They knew they were going to have to battle today for 21 complete innings. They knew coming to the ballpark today that that’s what we were going to have to do to win out.
“I told them, I said, ‘I’ll go to war with you today, you go to war with me.’ They bought into that concept, and they all delivered today.”
Arguably no Bulldog battled harder than pitcher Emma Grace Todd on Thursday. She spent 15⅓ straight innings in the circle and picked up the win in all three of Piedmont’s victories.
Todd was named most valuable player of the tournament, which wasn’t a surprise to Smith, who saw her do something similar last year at regionals.
“I mean, amazing, absolutely amazing,” Smith said. “I have no idea how many pitches she threw. She’s just a warrior out there. That’s all you can say about her is she is a warrior and I will go to war with her anyday.”
With the championship on the line, Piedmont was clinging to a 3-2 lead headed into the bottom half of the fifth inning. A three-run home run by Cayla Brothers followed by a solo shot from Armoni Perry highlighted a five-run inning that put the Bulldogs up 8-2 headed into the sixth.
Smith called the back-to-back jacks “huge.”
“They’ve both been struggling, and we were working on timing, and working on timing,” she said. “I knew that if they ever got their timing down it was gonna go, and boy they did, didn’t they?”
Little did Piedmont know at the time that it would need all of that fifth-inning production. White Plains just wouldn’t go away.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-6, and Leighton Arnold trimmed it to 8-7 after she led off the seventh with a solo home run.
That ended Todd’s time in the circle. The Bulldogs turned to Savannah Smith to close out the contest, and she delivered, sitting down the next three Wildcats in order.
Cacey Brothers, who finished 2-for-3, drove in the Bulldogs’ first two runs of the contest in the bottom of the first inning when her single plated Jenna Calvert and Savannah Smith. Ava Pope was also 2-for-3 and drove in Piedmont’s third run with a single in the fourth inning.
Both Cooper Martin and Arnold finished 2-for-4 for White Plains with Arnold scoring two runs. Kylee Provencio went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Hallie Williams, Halie Smith and Karli Otwell each drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Piedmont 8, White Plains 3: The Wildcats committed five errors, and Piedmont took full advantage in the first game of the day between the two clubs.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning with their only hit of the frame coming on a ground-rule double off the bat of Savannah Smith.
White Plains closed the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning, but Piedmont struck for four more in the bottom of the sixth.
Savannah Smith led the Bulldogs at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Sarah Goss finished 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Jaycee Glover scored one run and drove in one.
For White Plains, Martin was 2-for-4 with a run, and Halie Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Elimination bracket final
Piedmont 8, Alexandria 7: The Valley Cubs took a 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning after a grand slam by Charlee Parris, but the Bulldogs rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie it.
Cayla Brothers’ RBI double in the sixth drove in Perry for the game-winning run. Cayla Brothers finished 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, while Perry went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs.
Goss was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Calvert was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Glover went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.
Pressley Slaton, Christian Hess, Brylee Bright and Parris each finished with two hits for Alexandria.
All-tournament team
Most valuable offensive player: Leighton Arnold, White Plains
Most valuable defensive player: Cacey Brothers, Piedmont
Most valuable player: Emma Grace Todd, Piedmont
Jenna Calvert, Piedmont
Sarah Goss, Piedmont
Savannah Smith, Piedmont
Callie Richardson, White Plains
Cassidy Arnold, White Plains
Jill Cockrell, Alexandria
Clancy Bright, Alexandria
Christian Hess, Alexandria
Berkley Mooney, Oxford
Ashlyn Burns, Oxford
Lily Henry, Pleasant Valley
Haylie Lee, Pleasant Valley
Kynlee Fulmer, Weaver
Peyton Marvesty, Weaver
Ellie Carden, Ohatchee
Savannah Reeves, Ohatchee
Carli Fritts, Jacksonville
Dailyn Wood, Jacksonville