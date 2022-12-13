 Skip to main content
Piedmont sweep: Pinto scores 22 for boys, Ridley has 17 for girls

Playing their fourth game in seven days, the Piedmont boys downed visiting Saks 70-49 on Monday in a Class 3A, Area 11 contest.

Freshman Rollie Pinto scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs. Pinto had 11 points, including three 3-point field goals, in the first quarter helping Piedmont to an early 20-12 lead. Pinto finished with four treys, all in the first half, and did not attempt a free throw.

