Piedmont sweep: Pinto scores 22 for boys, Ridley has 17 for girls

Playing their fourth game in seven days, the Piedmont boys downed visiting Saks 70-49 on Monday in a Class 3A, Area 11 contest.
Freshman Rollie Pinto scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs. Pinto had 11 points, including three 3-point field goals, in the first quarter helping Piedmont to an early 20-12 lead. Pinto finished with four treys, all in the first half, and did not attempt a free throw.
Alex Odam recorded a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored nine field goals and made his only attempt at the free throw line. Ishmael Bethel and Cole Wilson each scored 10 points. Bethel’s points came on five baskets. Wilson drilled two treys and was 2 of 2 at the line.
Anthony Bothwell led Saks with 13 points. Jakari Streeter added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Piedmont girls 56, Saks 16: Playing at home Monday, the Piedmont girls defeated Saks to improve to 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 11.
Lele Ridley led Piedmont with 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Ridley netted three 3-point baskets and was 4 of 5 at the charity stripe. Ava Pope had a pair of treys and was 2 of 3 at the line on her way to 16 points.
Pope also had four assists, four rebounds and two steals. Madison Turner led Saks with five points.
