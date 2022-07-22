 Skip to main content
Piedmont Passing Camp: Hayes, Ogle return to scene of classic game for 7-on-7

Jim Ogle

Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle throws a pass during Gadsden City's 7-on-7 passing tournament.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Jack Hayes and Jim Ogle lit up a Calhoun County Friday night in one of the county’s best high school football games last season. Months later, they get to task the Field of Champions scoreboard on a July Saturday.

Host Piedmont and nearby county rival Jacksonville are among teams set to participate in the 15th Piedmont Passing Camp, Piedmont’s annual 7-on-7.

Jack Hayes

Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes throws a pass during last year’s Piedmont 7-on-7 Passing Camp.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.