AUBURN — Mike Hayes is superintendent of Piedmont City Schools, a former Piedmont High School head football coach and father of two state-finals most valuable players, quarterbacks Jack (2019) and Taylor (2015 and 2016).
Add another title … prognosticator.
After Piedmont beat Mobile Christian to win the 3A title in 2016, the elder Hayes made a prediction, tucked in a quote about current Piedmont head coach Steve Smith winning his then-third state title at the school.
“When we hired him, we had two or three state championships coming with the athletes we had coming, and we needed the right guy to guide us through that,” Mike Hayes, assistant superintendent when Smith was hired in 2006, said in 2016. “It turned out to be a great hire on our part.
“He’s a guy who gets to a place and stays, and really, we could have two or three more of these (state titles).”
Three years later, Smith added his fourth state title Friday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs beat Mobile Christian again, 26-24.
Smith did it with a team that had to replace starters at 16 positions, with 35 freshmen and sophomores on a 48-player roster.
And yes, Mike Hayes has another prediction. He sees Jack, a freshman, getting the chance to quarterback Piedmont in more state finals.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity to be back,” he said. “I knew we were going to be better than people were giving us credit for this year, but I can’t say that I thought we’d be back in Auburn. I knew we had a chance.
“I think we have an opportunity to possibly get here a couple of more times before Jack gets out of here.”
Sean all smiles
There’s a new picture to replace one that Steve and Sean Smith would like to forget.
Anniston Star chief photographer Trent Penny caught father and son hugging and smiling, after the Bulldogs won Friday. It comes a year after Penny caught Steve trying to console his sobbing son, following Piedmont’s loss to Flomaton in the 2018 state final.
Sean Smith was an eighth-grader in 2016 and didn’t see action when Piedmont beat Mobile Christian to win his dad’s third state title. Now a junior defensive end and tight end, be played a crucial role in Piedmont winning his dad’s fourth title.
Sean Smith, a 2018 all-state defensive lineman who changed jersey numbers from 55 to 33 so he could add spot duty at tight end this season, played both positions in the second half Friday. His run blocking forced Mobile Christian to commit more defenders to stopping the run. That opened three big pass plays, including two touchdowns, as Piedmont rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit.
Sean Smith also had a key catch on a drive resulting in Piedmont’s first go-ahead touchdown Friday. He called the day “the greatest moment in my life.”
“I didn’t get any sleep last night,” he said, “but we come out here and win in Jordan-Hare Stadium. We lost last year, and that picture they’ve been floating around of me and my dad, we remade it this year. We’re smiling and crying tears of joy this time, and it’s amazing.”
Smiles all around
The postgame news conference included six Piedmont players, all with their unique takes on helping Piedmont win its fourth state football championship:
—Senior defensive end Bryson Ingram: “It’s really exciting for us, this group of seniors, because, at the beginning of the year, there was only one person outside our locker room, and that was Jon Holder, who predicted us to get back up here. Outside of that, we didn’t think nobody had us being back here. We were project not even, probably, second round of the playoffs. We were fighting for a spot all year, is what it seemed people thought, but we fought through it all. We came together. After our week 9 loss (at Wellborn), I think that made us stronger. It was a really special moment being out there, fighting with my brothers, one last time.”
—Senior linebacker Malachi Jackson: “It’s special. Three years ago, the seniors led us to a state championship. We did the same for the young kids on this team now. At the beginning of the year, we just told everybody, ‘You’ve got to make plays on the field, and we’re going to be all right.’ That’s what happened.”
—Senior defensive back Brant Deerman: “I moved here (from Jacksonville) and been playing here three years. We’ve been to a couple of state championships and hadn’t been able to seal the deal yet. I knew this was my last shot. Everybody on the team wanted it, and we came through.”