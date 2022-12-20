Piedmont girls win opener in Christmas tourney

Gaston High School’s annual Christmas basketball tournament opened at 9 Tuesday morning with a girls bracket game between Piedmont and Ranburne and won by Piedmont 45-37.
Neither team responded well to the early start time for the battle of Bulldogs. Piedmont led 8-4 when the first quarter ended. Ranburne inched closer in the second quarter but still trailed 15-12 at halftime. Ranburne’s offense improved dramatically in the third quarter, outscoring Piedmont 15-4.
Coach Terrace Ridley’s Piedmont team finally came alive in the fourth quarter. After scoring a total of 19 points over the first three quarters, Piedmont erupted for 26 points in the fourth. Senior Lele Ridley had 11 points in the fourth on four field goals and a 3 of 3 quarter at the free throw line. Ridley finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. She also made three steals.
Senior Gracie Naugher netted a pair of 3-point baskets in the fourth for her six points. Naugher also contributed three assists, two steals and two rebounds to the win. Piedmont plays again Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a semifinal round game against the winner of Tuesday’s noon game between St. Clair County and Ashville.
Senior Briley Merrill led Ranburne with 17 points. Merrill had two treys and was 5 of 6 at the charity stripe. Ranburne faces another 9 a.m. start Wednesday against the loser of the Ashville versus St. Clair County contest.
Other leading performers for Piedmont
—Cayla Brothers, nine points with four in the final quarter, four rebounds
—Ava Pope seven points, 5 of 7 at the line, five rebounds, four steals.
—Jaycee Glover, two points, three steals, three rebounds.
—Carson Young, two points, two rebounds.
Other leading performers for Ranburne
—Brylee Bailey, eight points with one 3-point basket.
—Aubree Anglin, six points of two 3-point baskets.
—Jadie Phillips, six points on three field goals.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.