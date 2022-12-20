 Skip to main content
Piedmont girls win opener in Christmas tourney

Gaston High School’s annual Christmas basketball tournament opened at 9 Tuesday morning with a girls bracket game between Piedmont and Ranburne and won by Piedmont 45-37.

Neither team responded well to the early start time for the battle of Bulldogs. Piedmont led 8-4 when the first quarter ended. Ranburne inched closer in the second quarter but still trailed 15-12 at halftime. Ranburne’s offense improved dramatically in the third quarter, outscoring Piedmont 15-4.

