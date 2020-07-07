Piedmont football championship rings arrive — finally

PIEDMONT — It took longer than expected, much longer really, but Piedmont’s 2019 Class 3A state football championship team members now have their championship rings. The rings reached head football coach Steve Smith on June 23, and on June 24 Smith sent out a group text message for members of the Class of 2020 to come to the field house by noon for their ring. Underclassmen received their rings at conditioning workouts.
Three members of Piedmont’s Class of 2020 made one final trip to the Field of Champions on Tuesday morning to show off their rings for a photographer. The three were last together on the football field for graduation May 21 when Malachi Jackson was recognized as fourth in Class of 2020, Silas Thompson fifth and Sean Young sixth.
Each of the trio was a starter on the Bulldogs’ 2019 state title winner. Smith said they were strong role models for the system’s younger students — successful multi-sport athletes who were highly motivated and successful students as well.
Because the school was closed, Smith and Jostens representative Randy Brock agreed it would be best to have the rings shipped to Brock rather than directly to the high school building. When the rings arrived on June 22, Brock — whose office is in Pelham — had to be in Huntsville the following day. As he was leaving Huntsville, he contacted Smith and offered to bring the rings to Piedmont. Smith suggested meeting in Gadsden at a hospital parking lot.
“Everything was a little different this year but at the end of the day it’s just about getting them and getting them on fingers,” Brock said.
With the rings in his possession, Smith contacted his players.
“Coach Smith sent out a text in our group chat and told us that the rings were in,” Jackson recalled. “I was lying in my bed and I rolled over and looked at the text. I just hopped up out of my bed. I was super excited. It just made my day. I was just ready to get here and get it.”
Young had just returned from a trip to Yellowstone National Park. When he saw the text he jumped in the shower and headed to the school.
“I was excited. As soon as I got up, I went and got mine. … A lot of us pulled up at about the same time to get ours, about the time he said we could first come,” Thompson said.
Jackson arrived at the school about 15 minutes after 10.
“Everybody was out there in the parking lot just showing off the rings,” he said.
Brock said the Jostens plant in Denton, Texas, was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak much of March, all of April and much of May with the closing coming at an unusually busy time for ring production with class ring orders from across the country due out by mid to late May and multiple orders for championship rings as well.
“It was a challenge,” Brock said. “I was really glad we were able to get Piedmont’s out. I had wanted them out a little quicker but I felt with the circumstances it was pretty good of (the plant) to get them out and have them by now. Just hope it doesn’t happen again.”
“They got here a lot later than I expected them but I’m just glad they’re here now,” Young said.
Thompson was headed to Livingston Tuesday afternoon to report for preseason football workouts.
“I was telling somebody, probably two days before, ‘I’m going to be in college by the time they get those rings. I’m not even going to be able to get mine.’ I’m just thankful they came in before I left,” Thompson said.
Young and Thompson were members of Piedmont’s 15-0 baseball team. Those players had hopes of a deep run in the baseball playoffs, maybe even a state championship. Jackson was a member of the track team. Arriving when they did, the football rings helped ease the sting of an unfinished baseball season.
“The seniors, we still had a good year. Even though COVID cut out a lot of our spring sports we still had a heck of a year with what we had time to do,” Thompson said.
“We didn’t get to finish track. Knowing that we won state in something at least, it was a big help,” Jackson said.