Piedmont boys win ninth straight area tournament championship

PIEDMONT — Piedmont extended its run of area basketball tournament championships to nine straight Thursday evening before a full house.
The Bulldogs defeated the Saks Wildcats 65-49 in the Class 3A, Area 11 title game to advance to a sub-regional game at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Hokes Bluff. The Eagles were Area 12 regular-season winners and hosted the Area 12 tournament but lost to upstart Glencoe 74-73 at home Thursday in the Area 12 title game.
Saks continues in the sub-regional round, too, but must play Tuesday at Glencoe. Sub-regional winners advance to the Northeast Regional tournament at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Freshman guard Rollie Pinto was the most productive Bulldog on the offensive end with 30 points and earned the tournament MVP award. The score was 4-4 when Pinto stroked home the first of his seven 3-point baskets with 5:31 to play in the opening quarter. Piedmont (23-5) never surrendered the lead thereafter.
Over the next 75 seconds Pinto added a layup on a fast break for a 9-4 advantage then from the top of the arc connected on his second 3-pointer to put Piedmont ahead 12-6.
“Rollie was the spark,” Bulldogs head coach JoJo Odam said later. “Once he got going, he shot it well.”
Saks got as close as 12-10 when Keondre Johnson scored from the low block and Christian Smith put back an offensive rebound. Piedmont finished the quarter on a 6-0 run as Chance Murphy got a put-back, Alex Odam netted a floater in the lane and Cole Wilson got a layup on a feed from Ishmael Bethel after a steal by Bethel.
In the second quarter, Anthony Bothwell tried to will the Wildcats back into the game by scoring 11 points, including two 3-point baskets. In the final minute before halftime, Pinto scored after an offensive rebound and Odam netted a jumper from the free throw line to counter a long 2-point basket by Bothwell and Piedmont led 33-26 at intermission.
In the first three minutes of the third quarter, Pinto scored 13 points. He sank four treys. On the fourth, he was fouled and made the free throw for a four-point play. Piedmont’s lead grew to 46-28.
“I just put in the work and it shows in the game,” Pinto said of his 3-point successes. “I just let it go. I’m so relaxed. I felt relaxed tonight. I think that was part of the reason they were going in.”
With 6:26 to play, Bothwell’s 2-point basket off the dribble cut the Bulldogs’ advantage to 52-40. Wilson then connected on 3-pointers from the left wing on consecutive possessions, forcing Saks coach Jonathan Miller to call a time out.
Coming out of the timeout, Bothwell missed a 3-point try. Pinto followed the miss with his seventh trey after Odam grabbed an offensive rebound and found Pinto open. Bothwell couldn’t find the range on another 3-point attempt and the outcome was never in doubt after that.
“It feels great,” Pinto said of the opportunity to play another game at home Tuesday. “I can’t wait. Our student section, they bring energy. It’s going to be great.”
Pinto’s coach agreed with his assessment.
“That was a really good crowd for us. … Tonight, having a big crowd, they got going. They’d rather play in front of people. We’ll have a rowdy student section. They get after it. They always help us,” the elder Odam said.
The younger Odam scored 14 points on seven baskets and continued to lead his team in rebounding, too. Wilson’s 13 points included three 3-point buckets. Bethel, Odam and Wilson joined Pinto on the all-tournament team.
Bothwell, Smith and Dee Elston were all-tournament choices for Saks (10-12). Bothwell finished with three treys and 18 points. Johnson contributed 10 points. Smith’s nine points included one 3-pointer.
Class 3A, Area 11 all-tournament team
—Rollie Pinto, Piedmont, MVP
—Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.