 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piedmont boys win ninth straight area tournament championship

Piedmont-Wellborn boys-bc10.jpg

Piedmont's Rollie Pinto drives to the basket at home against Wellborn on Tuesday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — Piedmont extended its run of area basketball tournament championships to nine straight Thursday evening before a full house.

The Bulldogs defeated the Saks Wildcats 65-49 in the Class 3A, Area 11 title game to advance to a sub-regional game at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Hokes Bluff. The Eagles were Area 12 regular-season winners and hosted the Area 12 tournament but lost to upstart Glencoe 74-73 at home Thursday in the Area 12 title game.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.