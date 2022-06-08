Phillips to transfer to Link Academy

Cade Phillips helped Jacksonville High School to win its first state basketball title in his one season with the Golden Eagles. He'll play next season at Link Academy.
The 6-foot-9 rising senior announced via social media Wednesday his next move, a possibility he and his father mentioned when Phillips committed May 26 to play college ball for Tennessee.
"Next chapter," Phillips tweeted, atop a picture of him, topped by his name and flanked by the name Link Academy.
Link is a private prep school in Branson, Mo. Self-billed as #DevelopmentU, Link has three teams. According to the academy's web site, there's an elite high school team "that competes at the top level of high school basketball and plays a national schedule."
Two post-grad programs include "one that travels nationally and is ranked in the top 10 year after year, and one post-grad team that competes regionally."
The site boasts 38 current Division I players and two pros, NBA and overseas.
In May, Phillips said such a potential move would be all about taking the next step in preparation for his dream.
Speaking after his son's May commitment ceremony at Jacksonville High School's library, John David Phillips said new college basketball realities brought on by the transfer portal made his son consider prep school or a basketball-centered option, like IMG Academy is for football.
College coaches like having prospects on film playing against college level competition.
"In basketball, you'll probably see some schools that may be even reluctant in years to come to recruit as many high school guys," John David Phillips said. "They can go find a roster of guys that have played college ball, that have a resume.
"It made the offers he did get even more, they meant more, because the coaches would usually give us this spiel and then offer."
Phillips transferred to Jacksonville from Westbrook Christian before the 2021-22 school year, joining forces with a large returning group that got the Golden Eagles to the 2021 Calhoun County semifinals and subregional round, before losing to eventual state champion Anniston.
With Phillips bringing the post presence to a well-established group of guards, including all-state pick John Broom, Jacksonville won its first state championship in boys’ basketball. The Golden Eagles beat Escambia County 85-49 on March 4 in Birmingham.
Phillips was Final Four most valuable player, first-team All-Calhoun County. The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted him first-team all-state in Class 4A.
Phillips averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game and had more than 100 blocks on the season despite missing nearly a month with a foot injury.