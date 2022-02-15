Phillips leads way as Jacksonville overcomes Anniston in sub-regional

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville and Anniston players embraced at halfcourt during a brief stop in the final seconds of Jacksonville’s Northeast sub-regional against the reigning Class 4A champions Tuesday.
When the horn sounded on Jacksonville’s 77-53 victory at home, Golden Eagle players took the proverbial torch just passed and rushed it over to their always-ubiquitous student section. The huddling of players and students launched a smaller-scale “Cameron Crazies” burst of emotion.
Minutes after Antonio Kite entered Anniston’s locker room for the final time as what his coach called “the best player that ever came through Calhoun County,” having gone out with a 27-point performance, Phillips signed pictures of his Jan. 14 dunk over Anniston’s Talib Christian. Jacksonville students held up their copies of those pictures throughout the game.
Phillips’ classmates also asked him to sign a stuffed bulldog.
Throw in a brief postgame recognition for Jacksonville’s John Broom, who scored his 1,000th career point in the game, and Jacksonville had itself a night many envisioned when the 6-foot-9 Phillips transferred from Westbrook Christian over the summer.
“This is what it’s all about,” first-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “That’s a heck of a team over there. They’ve got what we want.
“I told our guys, we’ve got to take it. They’re not going to give it to us.”
Phillips scored 28 points and Broom 20, one more than he needed to reach 1,000 coming into the night, and Jacksonville avenged its sub-regional loss to Anniston from a year ago.
That Anniston team, with now-graduated move-in star Malcolm Carlisle as Kite’s significant other, went on to win a state title.
The script flipped this season, with Phillips moving in to bring his athletic post presence to a team with well-established guards like Broom.
While Jacksonville continued to win during Phillips’ month-long absence with a foot injury, beating the likes of Plainview during that stretch, he’s clearly made a difference. His difference Tuesday, in his third game back from injury, included nine rebounds and five blocks to go with his dunk-laiden 28-point outburst.
He did it despite physical challenges from Christian, whom Phillips calls a friend but who delivered two edgy fouls against Phillips on the way to fouling out. Christian reached over Phillips from behind and nearly pulled him down on one Phillips drive, in the first half. The two crashed to the floor on another Phillips drive in the second half.
Phillips’ big game launched after Anniston’s cheering section, including football players clad in their black jerseys, chanted “overrated!” his way early in the game.
As for the whole dad-played-for-Anniston thing, John David Phillips made his loyalties clear before the game. The former Bulldogs and Alabama quarterback was all about his son.
“You know Anniston and their graduates; they still love Anniston, but my dad loves me more than anything in his life,” the younger Phillips said. “He’s always told me, ‘I want you to kill them.’
“He said, ‘That was my school, not my school anymore.’ He said, ‘I went there. I don’t go there now, so whatever you’ve got to do, I want you to absolutely crush them.’”
Crushings are relative.
Tuesday’s game was nothing like Jacksonville’s 82-48 rout of Anniston on Jan. 14. Phillips hurt his foot coming down on the foot of an Anniston player late in the January game, and Anniston wasn’t quite its best self yet this season.
Injuries that forced Anniston to go without as many as four players at one time blunted the Bulldogs’ growth as a defending state champion this season. Mark Toyer, widely considered the second-best returning player, missed all but four games this season, returning from a knee injury in the Area 9 tournament.
“This was our second game, but I would call it our first game really back with our whole team,” Kite said.
From the outset, Anniston made it clear Tuesday’s game would be different. Kite, Troy Hall and C.J. Munford made 3-pointers, and Anniston led 16-11 at first quarter’s end. Jacksonville held a 30-26 lead at halftime.
Kite asserted himself with a 3-pointer, pullup jumper and drive early in the third quarter … dribbling through Broom’s legs on the way to one of those buckets. It was a flash of the flair that marked his high school career.
Jacksonville switched to a 1-2-2 zone, and Anniston scored just 20 points from Kite’s early-third-quarter flourish on.
“It made a real difference,” Kite said. “I wasn’t able to get to the hole and find guys. It was more of just me standing around, passing the ball.”
In one telling sequence, Kite drove baseline and appeared headed to one of his signature slight-of-hand moves. He encountered Phillips under the basket and wrapped a pass back out to the top of the key, and Tadyn Jones missed a 3-pointer.
“Cade is a really great player,” Kite said. “He gets a lot of rebounds. It’s hard to box him out, because he’s, like, wide, so he gets those over-the-back rebounds.”
Jacksonville’s lead swelled to 10 near the end of the third quarter and stood at 47-37 going into the fourth. Anniston closed to within 49-40 on a Toyer 3-pointer but came no closer.
Jacksonville’s firm finish included a Phillips dunk, complete with a technical foul for hanging on the rim. The ensuing sequence saw him do what few players in Calhoun County can claim …block a Kite drive.
With the game out of reach and 4.2 seconds to play, Anniston coach Torry Brown pulled Kite. The two stood at the end of Anniston’s bench and talked as Kite unwrapped tape from his right wrist and hand.
The game marked Kite’s last as a high school athlete. He signed to play football for Alabama after rekindling with football as a junior and achieving all-state status twice.
Kite’s four-year run in basketball leaves him as the reigning Alabama Sports Writers Association 4A player of the year and 4A-6A Calhoun County player of the year. He led Anniston to two Northeast Regional finals and a state title before bowing out in a sub-regional.
“He’s probably finished with over 2,500 points,” Brown said. “He’s the winningest player in school history with over 100 wins, and he’s been all-state every year. He was the player of the year last year.
“I think he’s the best player to ever come through Calhoun County.”
As for Phillips and Jacksonville, they move on to face Westminster Christian in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. Northeast Regional semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“The big thing with Coach Morrow is, it’s 24 hours until the next practice, or I guess it’s more like 20,” Phillips said. “He just gives until next practice.
“We’ll celebrate at school when we see each other. We’ll smile and laugh and talk about the game. As soon as 3 o’clock hits, we’re in our practice jerseys, and we’re lining up. It’s next game.”