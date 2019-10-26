WELLBORN — Pride and bragging right were all there was to play for when Class 3A No. 1 Piedmont came to Wellborn on Friday.
Randolph County’s win over Pleasant Valley on Thursday meant that even if Wellborn won to force a three-way tie for the Region 6 championship the tiebreakers would still make Piedmont the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and leave the Panthers as the No. 3 seed from the region.
None of that seemed to matter to the Panthers who were energized on the field and along the sideline from start to finish of their 40-35 victory over the Bulldogs.
“They wanted this game. They wanted the game,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said of his players. “That’s the No. 1 team in the state. How many times do you ever get the No. 1 team in the state on your field? We’ve got a bye week next week, so hey, lay it out there. We’ve got time to heal. That’s the way we looked at it. Put everything you’ve got into it. Next week, we’ll heal everybody up and then hit the playoffs.”
Wellborn fans couldn’t begin to breathe easy until lineman Harley Kendall recovered an onside kick at the Wellborn 37-yard line after it bounced through Wellborn’s front wall and eluded several Piedmont players in hot pursuit.
“It took a high bounce. One (Piedmont) guy jumped on it and it popped out. Another guy jumped on it and one of our players punched it out,” Kendall said, who estimated four Piedmont players touched the kick. “I grabbed it and started crawling away.”
What to know
—Wellborn led 21-8 when the first quarter ended on runs of 16 yards by Calvin Spinks, 9 yards by Jett Smith and a bizarre 43-yard kick return by Smith with 40 seconds left in the quarter after a Piedmont punt failed to reach the line of scrimmage. Oficials ruled it a free ball even after a Piedmont player touched it. Piedmont’s first quarter score came on a 48-yard deep pass from Jack Hayes to Austin Estes and a two-point run by Hayes.
—Piedmont went up 22-21 on touchdown passes of 35 and seven yards from Hayes to Silas Thompson. Jett Smith rallied the Panthers with consecutive completions of 31 yards to Tanner McQueen followed by at 33-yard touchdown toss to Logan Hill and the Panthers led 28-22 at halftime.
—Early in the third quarter the teams traded fumbles with Piedmont losing the ball first then recovering at the Wellborn 23. Four plays later, Elijah Johnson scored on a 3-yard run and Bryce Mohon’s extra point made it 29-28 Bulldogs.
—Then Wellborn got two short-field opportunities and cashed in both of them. Smith’s 3-yard run capped a 50-yard march. On Piedmont’s next play, Hayes dropped the ball on what appeared to be a pump fake and Tae Traylor recovered for Wellborn at the Piedmont 26. Kentrez Hunt got the insurance touchdown on a 12-yard run with nine minutes left.
—Piedmont’s final score came on a 2-yard pass from Hayes to Max Hanson with 1:35 to play. Kendall’s recovery and a 19-yard run for a first down by Smith sealed the deal.
Next up
—Piedmont entertains Geraldine on Friday. Wellborn has completed its regular-season schedule and will play its next game in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs Nov. 8 on the road.