Pandemic surge benching hoops teams, causing scheduling headaches

Jonathan Odam had that look. All coaches know it.
His Piedmont boys basketball team had just lost in overtime to an opponent that wasn’t even on the Bulldogs’ schedule, until about 48 hours prior to the Dec. 15 game against Cherokee County. It was a replacement game and meaningless, in the grand scheme.
But no game registers as meaningless to a competitor, and back-to-back losses in COVID-stamped replacement games against Gadsden City and Cherokee County, on back-to-back nights, left Odam searching for positives.
Maybe the Bulldogs got something from playing 7A and 4A teams, something different than would’ve come from playing originally scheduled 3A opponents.
“It’s good competition,” Odam said. “Any time you play those two teams that we played, Gadsden City and Cherokee County, two quality games, you’re going to get better.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s predicted surge raging nationally through the colder-weather months, filling hospitals to and beyond capacity, basketball coaches find themselves living by a Marine Corps code … improvise, adapt and overcome.
Overcome, that is, when possible.
Whether it’s finding new opponents on the fly, practicing through school-system shutdowns of extra-curricular activities or regaining form after a quarantine, coaches like Odam wear that look a lot these days.
• The Calhoun County, Anniston and Jacksonville systems, which include the seven county high schools plus Anniston and Jacksonville, reverted to all-virtual school before the end of the fall semester. All three systems shut down extra-curricular activities until after Jan. 1, though county schools are practicing.
• Oxford’s boys just came off a 10-day quarantine because of contact tracing.
• Before the county system shut down extra-curricular activities, Pleasant Valley’s boys and girls sat out separate quarantines. Raiders boys coach Brad Hood, whose daughter Gracie plays, had to sit out both quarantines, forcing him to go a month without direct contact with his team.
• Organizers for the Calhoun County tournament held their seeding meeting two weeks earlier than scheduled and announced special measures for the tourney, set for Jan. 16-23. Measures include scheduling games on two-hour intervals and clearing the gym after every game for sanitizing. Attendance for any one game will be limited to 720. Tickets will only be available through GoFan.
• For this year only, the county’s principals voted to allow schools to play non-tournament games during the week of the tournament, after elimination from the tournament.
That’s a sampling of what has been, is or will be, as hoops season eyes the turn toward its second half. The worry?
Will there be a second half?
“There’s no guarantee that we’re going to get to play, once Jan. 1 rolls around,” Alexandria boys coach Jason Johnson said. “I don’t know if our county is going to see if our cases are down, or see if the Alabama High School Athletic Association ups the percentage.
“I really don’t know.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association has published recommended health-and-safety guidelines. The Alabama Department of Public Health published additional winter-sports guidelines Dec. 16, the most significant of which limited schools to less than 20 percent capacity of usual occupancy for indoor events.
Any season shutdown, similar to what happened to spring sports, would result from the ADPH or Alabama State Department of Education shutting down schools, which are out for Christmas break.
“I’m not that concerned (about a shutdown), really,” Oxford boys coach Joel Van Meter said. “The state has done everything that they can to assure that they’re going to give us an opportunity to play.
“They’ve put it in the hands of the schools, administrators, coaches and players. Just do what they ask you to do. If we do what they ask us to do, I’m not worried a bit.”
The AHSAA is working toward having winter championships as planned, Spokesman Ron Ingram confirmed by email. He, too, recently quarantined after a positive COVID-19 test.
Individual school systems could also order shutdowns for their schools. The county system, for example, temporarily stopped extra-curricular activities for all of its schools, including seven high schools: Alexandria, Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver, Wellborn and White Plains.
That move sent Odam scrambling to find opponents to replace Saks and Ohatchee last week. This came after a visit from Steve Smith, Piedmont’s athletics director as well as head football coach.
“I thought we wouldn’t play at all,” Odam said. “Coach Smith said, ‘Look, you’ve already got officials lined up. So, if you can find somebody,’ and we made a few calls.”
Cherokee County had a conflict Monday, so Odam reached out to Gadsden City.
“While I was on the phone with Gadsden City, Centre called and said they can play tomorrow night,” Odam said. “I said, ‘Let’s go ahead and do that.’”
Monetary calculus plays a part. Paying officials for a three-game event — featuring games for junior varsity, varsity girls and varsity boys — costs between $600 and $700.
Schools with bigger gyms and greater usual occupancy have an easier time recouping cost.
“We have a larger gym than most, but the 20 percent is really killing the small schools,” Johnson said. “We need to all be doing the same thing. It would be nice. …
“It is what it is. We have to respect our leaders.”
While coaches and athletics directors face the financial impact, they also scramble on scheduling. They must reschedule area games for postseason purposes and want to reschedule as many lost games as possible.
They’ll try to cram rescheduled games between already scheduled later-season games. The AHSAA might have to encourage schools to play only area games.
Meanwhile, several schools practice without games to play.
“It’s tough to get kids motivated to practice for three weeks with no games this time of the year,” Johnson said. “We were going to space it out as well as we could, just to not wear them out and not get anything out of them.”
For many involved in high school basketball, the 10-month-old pandemic has gotten real. Time and a spike in cases mean that most know someone who’s tested positive, gotten sick, been hospitalized or even died.
Van Meter and his wife, Katy, recently bought her parents’ house and are living with them, until they finish remodeling a new place. Their son, Pierce, twice tested negative after a bout with symptoms.
Both of Van Meter’s parents live in Kentucky, where new cases spiked to as high as 4,603 on Nov. 27. Cases have stayed at a level higher than the Sept. 4 summer peak of 1,433.
“My personal concern is high,” Van Meter said. “I don’t want anything to happen to them.
“Us as a family, we’re not going a lot of places. We’re trying to limit what we do. I have to limit myself around them, because I’m around not just players, but students at school.”
Johnson, who’s wife Sherry is a registered nurse, lives on both sides of the issue.
He’s also one of few people who can say that what he and others around his team faced this time a year ago was worse. Former Valley Cub Kam Crumley died of complications from injuries sustained in a Dec. 12, 2019 automobile accident.
Johnson eulogized Crumley on New Year’s Eve.
As for the pandemic and its impact beyond basketball, Johnson said he understands the need to take precautions.
“The impactful side that you see, it doesn’t have a high deadly rate, but it’s hurting some folks and doing some damage,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s a little eerie right now.
“Some days, I feel good about it. Then there’s some days it just kind of weighs on you and brings you down a little bit. It’s kind of weird.”