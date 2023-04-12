Oxford's Whitfield, Spring Garden's Rule make North-South hoops squads

Oxford's Xai Whitfield and Spring Garden's Chloe Rule have been selected for the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star boys and girls basketball competition.
Whitfield and Rule will play for the North girls team. Whitfield is a 5-foot-8 guard, while Rule is a 6-0 post player.
Four 15-member squads have been selected for the event, which includes 2024 rising seniors, according to a news release from the AHSAA. The squad was announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Wednesday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the AHSAA, will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, which is July 17-22.
The North won both baskebtall games last summer. The North girls won 75-52 to improve to 22-3 in the annual series, and the North boys won 101-91 and now holds a 50-29 edge in the series.
The 2023 All-Star rosters include:
North Girls' All-Star Roster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Keyarra Scottland
Mortimer Jordan
PG
5'5
|
Jordan Hunter
Hewitt-Trussville
PG
5'10
|
Katelyn St. Clair
Sand Rock
G
5'9
|
XaiOnna Whitfield
Oxford
C/F
5'8
|
Maci Brown
Cold Springs
PG
5'6
|
Ivey Maddox
Good Hope
F
5'10
|
Tazi Harris
Guntersville
F
6'2
|
Tamya Smith
Pleasant Grove
SF
6'1
|
Jamya Griffin
Sparkman
G
5'10
|
Janiyah Bone
Bob Jones
G
5'8
|
Raegan Rikard
Deshler
PG
5'7
|
Leah Brooks
Hazel Green
P
6'2
|
Sydney Steward
Hazel Green
PG
5'10
|
Chloe Rule
Spring Garden
P
6'0
|
Mia Hollingsworth
Jasper
G
5'8
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Coaches
|
|
|
|
|
Blake Prestage
Rogers
|
|
|
Crosby Morrison
Pelham
|
|
|
Brant Llewellyn
Lauderdale County, Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Girls' All-Star Roster
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
|
Jazmyn Bigham
Theodore
C
5'11
|
Jenice Adjessom
Davidson
PG
5'4
|
LaÂ´Merrica Johnson
Daphne
F/G
5'10
|
Ashauntee Hobbs
Foley
G
5'5
|
Morgan Barnett
Davidson
G
5'6
|
Saniya Keys
Cottonwood
C/PF
6'2
|
Jamariona Henderson
Eufaula
F/G
5'10
|
Brooklyn Kemmerlin
Enterprise
G
5'5
|
Shamya Allison
Southside , Selma
G
5'9
|
Ava Card
Saint James School
CG
6'0
|
Elbony Shears
Wilcox Central
PG
5'7
|
Jazlyn Johnson
Pike Road
G
6'0
|
Erin Martin
Brewbaker Tech
G/F
5'10
|
Jasmyn Thomas
Loachapoka
CG
5'4
|
Laila Lancaster
Lanett
P
5'9
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Coaches
|
|
|
|
|
Emily Flanigan
Foley
|
|
|
Charlie Williams
Lanett
|
|
|
Robb McGaughey
LAMP, Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North Boys' All-Star Roster
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Josiah Jones
Fairfield
G
5'11
Caleb White
Pinson Valley
G
5'11
Josh Williams
Helena
SG
6'3
Ty Davis
Mountain Brook
PG
6'5
Adrian Wooley
Paul W. Bryant
CG
6'4
Reid Stodghill
Hewitt-Trussville
F
6'8
Jackson Weaver
Vestavia Hills
G
6'2
Montrevion Kellogg
Covenant Christian
G, F
6'4
Caleb Harrison
Huntsville
F
6'9
Chase McCarty
Westminster Christian
SG
6'6
Julius Winston
Bob Jones
Wing
6'7
Jordan Johnson
Austin
G
6'2
Skylar Townsend
Tanner
F
6'3
Landon White
Plainview
F
6'1
Luke Stephens
Fort Payne
G
6'2
|
|
|
|
North Coaches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
James Graves
Etowah
|
|
Jason Bell
Scottsboro
|
|
Brant Llewellyn
Lauderdale County, Admin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Boys' All-Star Roster
|
|
|
|
|
|
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Stephen Williams
Escambia County
C
6'8
Cameron Pruitt
Theodore
G/F
6'3
Labaran Philon
Baker
G
6'4
Oliver Sims
Fairhope
G
6'1
Tommy Tisdale
Keith
SG
6'3
Jonathan Fitch
Sumter Central
G
6'4
Johnathan Williams
Brewbaker Tech
C
6'6
Conor McPherson
Carver-Montgomery
G/F
6'4
Jamicah Adair
Jeff Davis
G
6'1
Brandon Thomas
Valley
F
6'6
Cam' Ron Dooley
Valley
G/F
6'4
DyQuayshon Grubbs
Barbour County
G
6'3
Shadrick Toodle, Jr
Cottage Hill
G
6'5
Toney Coleman
Eufaula
G
6'3
Brittney Reed
Leflore
F/C
6'7
South Coaches
|
|
|
Marcus Turner
Keith
Timothy Fayson
Charles Henderson
Robb McGaughey
LAMP, Admin.