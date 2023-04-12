 Skip to main content
Oxford's Whitfield, Spring Garden's Rule make North-South hoops squads

Spring Garden's Chloe Rule (left) and Oxford's Xai Whitfield have earned a spot at All-Star Sports Week.

 Star photo

Oxford's Xai Whitfield and Spring Garden's Chloe Rule have been selected for the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star boys and girls basketball competition.

Whitfield and Rule will play for the North girls team. Whitfield is a 5-foot-8 guard, while Rule is a 6-0 post player.