Oxford's Joiner makes MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team; Anquon Fegans receives offer from Georgia

Oxford offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner was selected to MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team as a second-team selection.
Joiner was the only sophomore selected Class 6A all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, he finished 2020 with an 84 percent grade and 53 pancake blocks.
He has 15 reported offers from FBS schools, including Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.
‘New Boy’ on scene
Anquon Fegans, known by the nickname “New Boy” at Oxford, became the newest member of his family with an FBS offer this week. Georgia became the first school to offer the eighth-grader, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back.
Oldest brother Antwon just completed his freshman season at Arkansas State. Delvon elected to go the prep-school route after just completing his senior season, and Trequon is a five-star prospect with several FBS offers.