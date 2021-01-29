You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford's Joiner makes MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team; Anquon Fegans receives offer from Georgia

120619_Oxford_Spanish Fort action_011 tp.jpg

Oxford's Bradyn Joiner raises Oxford's J.B. Carlisle in the air after Carlisle's touchdown. Oxford played Spanish Fort  for the 6A state football championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Oxford offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner was selected to MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team as a second-team selection.

Joiner was the only sophomore selected Class 6A all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, he finished 2020 with an 84 percent grade and 53 pancake blocks.

He has 15 reported offers from FBS schools, including Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.

‘New Boy’ on scene

Anquon Fegans, known by the nickname “New Boy” at Oxford, became the newest member of his family with an FBS offer this week. Georgia became the first school to offer the eighth-grader, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound defensive back.

Oldest brother Antwon just completed his freshman season at Arkansas State. Delvon elected to go the prep-school route after just completing his senior season, and Trequon is a five-star prospect with several FBS offers.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...