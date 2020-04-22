Oxford's Higgins uses unexpected down time to rest, recover and think about defending that state title

Trey Higgins has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during the 2019-20 school year.
A rising star in both football and baseball, he quarterbacked Oxford through the Class 6A semifinals and into the state championship game, where the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat Spanish Fort 14-13, earning their first state title in 26 years.
Higgins was later named first-team all-state and a finalist for 6A back of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after throwing for 3,246 yards, rushing for 1,104 and accounting for 40 touchdowns during his junior season.
The ultimate team prize, individual accolades and gaudy stats aside, the season didn’t end perfectly for Higgins. He was forced to watch the end of the state championship game from the sideline after breaking his ankle in the third quarter.
Higgins, who committed to play baseball at Mississippi State last July, said the injury forced him to begin baseball season at less than 100 percent. He was cleared to play, but had to wear an ankle brace.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yellow Jackets’ 2020 baseball season ended before they’d even played their first area game, but there was a silver lining for Higgins. The break allowed him to ditch the ankle brace, rehab and strengthen his ankle back to 100 percent.
But, Higgins is a team-first guy. Contacted this week, Higgins expressed remorse for not only the seniors, who saw their high school careers come to a premature end, but also his younger teammates, who are missing an opportunity to gain valuable experience this spring.
“You only get one shot at high school, and for it to get cut short by basically a season, it stinks,” Higgins said. “These are memories that will go along with you your whole life, they’ll last forever, and these memories this year got cut short.”
Since the remainder of Oxford’s baseball season was canceled, Higgins has been focused on both sports. To make up for the loss of spring football practice, Higgins and the Yellow Jackets’ other quarterbacks have been using Zoom online software to meet remotely with offensive coordinator Will Wagnon and quarterbacks coach Chase Cheaney. Higgins said he’s been training and working out everyday, using the weight room at his dad’s house. He’s keeping his arm in shape for baseball and hopes to play summer ball in the months of June and July.
Higgins said toward the end of July is when he’d “start going all-in on football.” He believes the Yellow Jackets have what it takes to defend their state title.
“I’m very confident,” Higgins said. “No disrespect to anybody that we are going to play or anything. I just know how hard we work and I know how much talent we have. Now we know what it takes to get there.”
Higgins said he felt the Yellow Jackets could be even better on offense in 2020, even after scoring 556 points last season. Oxford returns the majority of its starting offensive line along with Higgins’ go-to target Roc Taylor, who recently committed to play football at Tennessee.
“I’ve always said, as long as I’ve got Roc, I’m good,” Higgins said.
Higgins said the ultimate goal for the football team next season is to go back-to-back. He isn’t focused on individual accolades or accomplishments. His focus is on enjoying his last two seasons of high school athletics, something that was taken away from the seniors on this year’s baseball team.
“I try not to get caught up in the stats or anything. I just feel like as long as we are winning each game, the stats will take care of themselves” Higgins said. “My only goal this year is to be the best teammate I can be and to make as many memories as I can with my teammates, you know, the people I grew up with.”