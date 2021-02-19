Oxford's Hicks, Chisolm and Alexandria's New to wrestle for state titles

Oxford’s Chase Hicks and Jakob Chisolm and Alexandria’s Jaden New will wrestle for state championships in Saturday’s 5A-6A finals at the Von Braun Center.
Hicks (38-2) will battle Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren (29-1) in the 145-pound class, and Chisolm (25-0) will face Pelham’s Rafael Hipolito (24-0) in the 160 championship final.
New (16-0) will battle Burkhorn’s Gabe Sweat (34-2) for the 152-pound title.
After Friday’s second day of action at state, Gardendale leads with 162.5 points, a half-point better than Arab. Gardendale is the defending 6A champion and 6A duals champion in 2020 and 2021. Arab was the 1A-5A champion in 2020.
Wetumpka is third with 141 points, followed by McAdory at 117 and Homewood with 116. Fort Payne is sixth with 109.5 points, and Pelham is seventh with 105.
Oxford has 99 points, and Alexandria has 66.5.
Friday’s championship semifinals involving coverage-area wrestlers:
145: Chase Hicks, Oxford (38-2) dec. Xander McWilliams, Wetumpka (17-2), 3-1.
152: Jaden New, Alexandria (16-0) dec. Kendrick Young, Oxford (25-4), 3-1.
160: Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (25-0) dec. Jason Minchew, Shades Valley (26-3), 11-5.
285: Dylan Daring, Shades Valley (22-0) pinned Juddson Cromer, Alexandria (29-5), 0:25.