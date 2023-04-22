 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford's Gallahar steps up in Yellow Jackets' playoff sweep of Center Point

Hayden Gallahar

Oxford's Hayden Gallahar pitches during the first round of the state baseball playoffs Friday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

As Oxford continues to surge as the top-ranked baseball team in Class 6A, the Yellow Jackets have seen signs of a breakout from one of the members of their pitching staff in recent games.

Hayden Gallahar, a senior, has excelled in his recent showings on the mound, hurling three perfect innings and striking out eight of the nine batters he faced during Oxford’s first-round playoff showdown against Center Point on Friday.