Oxford's Gallahar steps up in Yellow Jackets' playoff sweep of Center Point

As Oxford continues to surge as the top-ranked baseball team in Class 6A, the Yellow Jackets have seen signs of a breakout from one of the members of their pitching staff in recent games.
Hayden Gallahar, a senior, has excelled in his recent showings on the mound, hurling three perfect innings and striking out eight of the nine batters he faced during Oxford’s first-round playoff showdown against Center Point on Friday.
“Throw a lot of strikes, fill it up,” Gallahar said. “I’m not gonna blow it by you. I’m gonna make you hit it and I’m gonna make you put it in play and let my defense make a play for me. That’s how it is.”
In his last three appearances, Gallahar has thrown nine innings of one-hit baseball, striking out 18 batters during that time.
Over three-fourths of his pitches during that time have been strikes (75.9 percent).
“He’s our go-to guy as far as like, if we’re down a couple of runs or if we’re ahead by a few runs to hold the game where it’s at,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “He goes out there and fills up the zone, it’s a different look, it’s a submarine lefty.”
With the Yellow Jackets facing their fair share of battles due to injury this season, the southpaw said that he’s embraced a next man up mentality as he’s had to step up in a big way for his team.
“You just embrace it, it’s next man up,” Gallahar said. “That’s how everything is, that’s how life is. When your opportunity comes, you’ve just got to accept it, and you either rise to the occasion or you fall to it. That’s just how it works.”
Brooks said that Gallhar has certainly risen to the occasion.
“Whoever the injury may be, when you have a lot of depth, those guys get an opportunity and he's really made the best of his last three or four outings,” Brooks said. “He struck out eight or nine batters tonight and the main thing is just throwing strikes.”
Despite the defense only getting one opportunity to make an out of its own during Gallahar’s Friday playoff outing, he said that his defense gave him even more confidence he could get the job done.
Brooks also said that the quality of players on the field helps Gallahar and the rest of his pitching staff excel.
“We’ve got a really good defense,” Brooks said. “We got four Division I infielders and a couple of Division I outfielders and as long as he throws strikes, let those guys and let the athletes make plays. He does a good job with that.”
As he reflected on the season, Gallahar said that while his favorite memory of the season has been winning the Perfect Game Showdown in March, his view may be different by the end of the year.
“Winning that Perfect Game Showdown, but it definitely won’t be by the end of the year, because we’re holding up that blue map at the end,” Gallahar said.