Oxford's Etheredge to serve as Alabama DC in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Keith Etheredge, who led Oxford to a Class 6A football title in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, will serve as Alabama defensive coordinator in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
The game is scheduled Dec. 12 in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
The Alabama staff also includes St. Paul’s Episcopal’s Steve Mask as head coach, Fairhope’s Tim Carter as offensive coordinator, Saint James’ Jimmy Perry as special teams coordinator, Fyffe’s Paul Benefield, Blount’s Lev Holly, Pleasant Grove’s Darrell LeBeaux, Colbert County’s Brett Mask and St. Paul’s assistant coach Shane Sullivan, who will serve as the scout coach.
Etheredge, who coached Oxford (14-1) to its first state title in 26 years last season, is one of only a handful of coaches in the AHSAA to have five state titles. He won four at Leeds and stands 139-50 in 15 seasons as a head coach.
Etheredge will coach linebackers in addition to his defensive coordinator duties.