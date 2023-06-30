Oxford wins Gadsden City 7-on-7 passing tournament

Oxford was 6-0 for the day as the Yellow Jackets claimed the championship of the fourth annual Gadsden City High School 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday. The Jackets brushed aside Boaz 37-0, Saks 33-6 and Austin of Decatur 31-22 in pool play games and emerged as the No. 1 seed in the 15- team championship bracket.
As the No. 1 seed, Oxford received a bye in the first round of bracket play. In the quarterfinal round, Oxford defeated Gadsden City 21-4. The Yellow jackets had no trouble with Southside in their semifinal round game, winning 29-2. In the championship game, Oxford faced Bob Jones and won 21-12.
“They had a really good day,” Oxford head coach Sam Adams said afterward in something of an understatement.
The tournament’s scoring rules awarded six points for a touchdown, one or two points for a successful conversion pass depending on distance, three points for an interception and two points for a defensive stop.
“It’s got to be a good confidence boost. We really played some good competition, especially down the stretch,” Adams said. “Bob Jones has a really good team. We took on two 7A teams along the way.”
Mason Mims, who will be a junior when school starts, returns at quarterback. In the championship game, he led Oxford to touchdowns on its first three possessions for a 19-12 lead with just over two minutes to play. The Yellow Jackets’ defense got a stop on downs with 58 seconds to go, increasing the lead to 21-12. Oxford was able to run out the clock on the ensuing possession when Mims completed a third down pass for a clinching first down.
“I think I can improve still but all-around I thought we did a great job,” Mims said of the day.
Adams smiled broadly when questioned about Oxford’s corps of receivers.
“We’ve got a bunch of them that we feel really good about. … Camare Hampton made a bunch of big catches for us. Judd Syer made a lot of big catches (along with) Nick Richardson, D.K. Wilson and Jaydon Thomas out of the backfield. We feel like all of those guys are weapons and they all have a little different kind of skill set so they all bring something a little bit different to the table,” Adams said. “We like where we are at the position groups there.”
Oxford’s defense did not allow a touchdown in three of the Yellow Jackets’ six games. Gadsden City threatened to score early but linebacker JaMichael Garrett’s interception ended the threat and took the wind out of the Titans’ sails.
Garrett said Gadsden City’s intended receiver “did an out, the curl behind me. I had to match that so I got deep and got the pick.”
Adams said the interception “separated” the game.
“The 7-on-7 game, it’s a different game than 11-on-11 and interceptions are vital because they change the momentum and then you get the ball right back. There could be a 10-point swing in a matter of just a few plays,” Adams said.
In fact, Mims led Oxford to a touchdown after the interception and Gadsden City never challenged again.
“In that game, when we struggled a little bit early on, that’s a credit to our maturity as a team to continue to play through that and not get frustrated and let one missed play lead to another missed play, You saw guys do the opposite. They battled back and took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to them right after that,” Adams said.
Adams cited defensive backs Cedric Twyman and Latreveon Figgers as mainstays on defense for Oxford over the course of the day.
Jacksonville
Jacksonville won its first five games Thursday before falling to Bob Jones in a semifinal game 30-28. A touchdown pass by senior quarterback Jim Ogle put the Golden Eagles up 28-24 with 18 seconds to play. Four seconds later Bob Jones regained the lead at 30-28. Ogle completed passes of 15 yards and 20 yards in the next 13 seconds. Jacksonville got a timeout with one second on the clock but a pass into the end zone was dropped on the final play of the game.
“We kind of hit that wall. Hot day like today and playing guys both ways, when you play those bigger schools that are throwing seven out there on offense and another seven on defense and even subbing for them, it makes it tough as the day goes on,” Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said. “We competed. We competed well. Our kids played hard. They didn’t complain and they gave it all they had.”
Monte Sinclair and Ky’Dric Fisher, Jacksonville’s two primary wide receivers on offense, also played rotations in the defensive secondary.
The Golden Eagles opened with three consecutive wins in pool games — defeating Huntsville 28-10, Guntersville 17-14 and Southside 18-11 — and were the No. 2 seed in the tournament bracket. Jacksonville defeated Mae Jemison of Huntsville 32-15 to start the bracket then defeated Guntersville a second time 22-13 in the quarterfinal round.
“I thought we played well as a unit most of the day,” Smith said of his defense.
He noted cornerbacks T.J. Wilson and Tyshaun Cameron and safety Zae English played well in the secondary even though each has limited playing time there. Middle linebacker Ryan Mitchell and outside linebacker Trent Jackson also caught Smith’s eye.
Saks
Class 3A Saks was the smallest school in the tournament and the Wildcats’ lack of depth showed.
“We started out hot. You could tell their legs kind of gave out. We made a few mistakes and things like that. … At the end of the day, as long as they were out there and they competed I was happy and that’s what they did,” recently hired Saks head coach Alphonso Freeney said.
The Wildcats alternated Gage Brown and Ja’Morris Young at quarterback. Brown also played a linebacker on defense. Freeney seemed most encouraged by the play of receiver Christian Smith.
“He showed he could be a Division I football player today,” Freeney said. “He was going up and catching balls. He was kind of the guy on offense today that was doing things right and making big plays.”
Smith scored for Saks in a 33-6 loss to 6A Oxford in pool competition. Freeney said Nick Mixson made plays, too. The Wildcats also lost to 7A Austin 26-3 and to 5A Jemison 17-14 in pool games. In the bracket, Saks opened against eventual tournament runner-up 7A Bob Jones and lost 41-2.
Middle linebacker Mykese Gaffney was a defensive leader as was Tyshawn Toney.
Following the loss to Bob Jones, Freeney took the Wildcats away from the stadium for a private conversation.
“After I talked to them, one of the kids got up and said, ‘Hey, fellows, we’ve got work to do.’ One of them said, ‘Coach, we don’t care how big they are. We’ve got to do better.’ I can win with that. I can play with that,” Freeney said.
The Saks roster is primarily sophomores and juniors with four or five seniors.
“The kids showed today that they’re not fragile mentally from the way that they just kept bouncing back, playing and fighting. Like I told them, ‘We don’t look at the score,’ and they didn’t. We kept working on our craft and working on what we needed to work on. I was very proud of them. I think everything we’re doing now is a process that is going to lead to success whenever we get into November,” Freeney said.