Oxford wins Gadsden City 7-on-7 passing tournament

Oxford PC sights

Oxford head coach Sam Adams works with his Yellow Jacket players before the Pell City at Oxford AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Oxford was 6-0 for the day as the Yellow Jackets claimed the championship of the fourth annual Gadsden City High School 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday. The Jackets brushed aside Boaz 37-0, Saks 33-6 and Austin of Decatur 31-22 in pool play games and emerged as the No. 1 seed in the 15- team championship bracket.

As the No. 1 seed, Oxford received a bye in the first round of bracket play. In the quarterfinal round, Oxford defeated Gadsden City 21-4. The Yellow jackets had no trouble with Southside in their semifinal round game, winning 29-2. In the championship game, Oxford faced Bob Jones and won 21-12.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.