Oxford way leads Yellow Jackets to double county track titles for second year in a row

OXFORD — Oxford won both the girls and boys championships at the annual Calhoun County track meet Wednesday at Choccolocco Park. As the largest school in the county, Oxford has the most athletes from which to pick. Still, those talented athletes have to be motivated to perform.
“We’ve kind of programmed them to earn everything, nothing is given. … We tell these kids pretty honestly, we don’t hide anything from them, ‘Anniston is coming for you. Ladies, Alexandria is coming for you and they have the skill level to take you down if you don’t perform. Don’t expect anybody to hand you a trophy but go earn it.’ They respond really well to that,” Oxford head track coach Landon Delozier said after the meet ended shortly after 5 p.m. “What I told them this morning, I gave them one word, I gave them the word dominate. That’s what we’ve got to do across the board. There’s no room for errors. There’s no room for slip ups or accidents. You’re going to absolutely have to dominate in every facet. If you go just to win then there’s a good chance you won’t because there’s a bunch of great athletes who are going to be out there and compete against you. You’re going to have to go with the expectation of total domination across the board.”