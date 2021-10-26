Oxford’s girls, baseball coach take to flag football

OXFORD — Kirsten Davis pictured a future for herself when she watched older brother Tae play football for Oxford. She saw herself on an elevated platform, on the track and behind Lamar Field’s home bench, megaphone in hand.
“I thought I would be just on the sideline, cheering,” Davis said.
That future came to be for Davis, but the junior cheerleader also spends time on the field side of the fence, the latest in the family line of Oxford linebackers. That’s because the AHSAA added girls’ flag football starting this season, and Oxford established the first Calhoun County-based team.
Oxford played a Black-Gold scrimmage Tuesday night to honor six senior players and one manager on their inaugural team.
The Yellow Jackets, whose bus got a police escort coming back from their Monday game at Southeastern, enjoyed a team meal outside of head coach Wes Brooks’ classroom before Tuesday’s scrimmage.
Oxford is 5-3. It will play in its state-qualifying tournament Saturday at Huntsville High School. The girls hope to make their first-ever state tournament, which starts Nov. 1 and concludes with the championship game at the Super 7, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.
“A lot of people were just like, they thought we weren’t going to take it serious, but I think we’ve impressed a lot of people,” junior quarterback Reygan White said. “I’m hoping we get a state map (trophy).”
Brooks, better known as Oxford’s longtime baseball coach, called the first season of girls’ flag football “really, really, really fun for me.”
“The girls are like sponges,” he said. “They take in everything that I say, and they play so hard. They might mess up, but man, they play really hard.”
It’s flag football. Blocking is more a matter of staying in the way, and Oxford’s blockers round their hands behind their backs to keep from using them. That would be a penalty.
There’s plenty of football in this brand of flag football, however. Brooks, who used to be a position assistant in football and still serves as the team’s operations coach, deploys 1-5-1 and 2-4-1 defensive alignments.
“Probably the biggest turning point in the season is teaching them terms like containment,” Brooks said. “If our defensive lineman loses contain, then the linebackers have to be the second contain. If they lose contain, then the cornerback has got to come up, and we roll the coverage.”
When the Yellow Jackets struggled to defend a bootleg play early in the season, Brooks ran into another terminology gap.
“I said eye candy about three or four times,” he said. “I said stop falling for that eye candy three or four times, and I had one girl at halftime say, ‘What’s eye candy?’”
The Yellow Jackets learn quickly. Free safety Payton Brooks, an eighth-grader and the coach’s niece, had three interceptions at Southeastern.
Oxford runs a triple-option offense and jet sweeps dependent on crack-back blocks. White, also known for soccer and track, runs the show. On potential passing downs, the Yellow Jackets snap to throwing quarterback Gabrielle Lindsey, an eighth-grader, with White in the backfield as a handoff threat.
Sophomore Ashlyn Burns, also a volleyball player and outfielder in softball, brings the speed at running back or wide receiver. She runs jet sweeps and often motions back into the backfield.
“I call it just the two-minute offense because we run simple routes,” Brooks siad.
Brooks let his players name plays, like “Trojan,” where Burns runs a corner route. They run from formations named after animals, like “eagle” or “jag.”
“The first play (Monday) was ‘Jag Left, Bunch Strong, Quarterback Sweep Left, Crack,’” Brooks said.
The Yellow Jackets have progressed to the point where Brooks allows White to read on option plays.
White, a “big” Alabama football fan, said it took time to learn the triple option.
“I’m not going to lie; it was a little confusing, remembering all of the plays,” she said. “I had to go home and just review them in my head, over and over.”
The team comes with several personal angles.
Brooks’ wife, Summer, was female athlete of the year in Jacksonville State University intramural flag football. She played wide receiver.
She and both of their daughters wanted Brooks to coach flag football.
“It gives me a chance to coach Sawyer, and then Skylar will be a seventh-grader next year,” he said. “Maybe, we’ll have the opportunity to have both of them on the same team, and daddy will be the coach.”
Sawyer, also a standout in soccer and cheerleading, and Wes Brooks worked on football in the backyard over the summer. She said she’s learned a lot about baseball from her dad, and she translates her dad to her teammates.
“It’s like him saying to me how much he knew about baseball and how much he loved baseball, and getting for him to love something that I do in the same way that he does baseball is pretty cool,” Sawyer said. “I love just seeing that coaching side, too, and then now seeing it as a player, being coached by somebody who cares so much about a team is pretty amazing.”
Burns had an idea what to expect from Wes Brooks. Her mother, then Amy Brannon, played point guard when he coached Wellborn High’s girls’ basketball team in 2000.
“She said that he’s going to be tough on you,” Burns said. “It’s just because he loves you and just to not take it to heart, because he’s just trying to get you better.”
Davis has a whole new way to relate to her brother, now a linebacker with the NFL’s Houston Texans. They play the same position.
Tae’s NFL obligations have kept him from getting back home to see Kirsten play, but he’s watched video.
“He helps me a lot with plays and telling me what to do,” she said. “As a linebacker, he’s basically coached me on Facetime and told me, ‘When this happens, do this.’ He just gives me ideas on what to do.”