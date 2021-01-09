Oxford’s Fegans narrowing schools, expects to choose by early next season

OXFORD — Trequon Fegans says he has narrowed his college choices, and Oxford’s five-star defensive back prospect expects to announce a decision by early next season.
And about next season.
“I’ve got the main schools,” he said. “I’m just trying to work for the team. It’s not even about me anymore. It’s about everybody else.
“We’re trying to get better and go back to state.”
Fegans talked about recruiting before participating in Saturday morning’s Elite 7-on-7 tryout in the brutal cold and wind at Choccolocco Park. The tryout, run by Antwon Fegans, Trequon’s dad, attracted 66 players in the 15-under and 18-under categories.
Players from several schools in Calhoun County attended. Other Alabama schools represented included Hazel Green, Pell City, Grissom, Clay Central, Brantley, Gadsden City, Etowah and Lee-Huntsville.
Georgia-based players from Bremen and Carrollton also participated.
The 18-under list included Oxford’s Trequon Fegans and Jordan Dobbins, both selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team. Piedmont’s Austin Estes, Anniston’s Antonio Kite, Alexandria’s Javais McGhee and Clay Central’s Elisha McNeil joined the list of all-state picks.
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes was slated to attend, but he’s quarantining with Piedmont’s basketball team.
Wellborn’s Tavaris Berry joined Saks rivals Deniro Goode and Jashaun Prothro.
Helping to lead the tryout were former Oxford all-state defensive back Antwon Fegans, who just completed his freshman season at Arkansas State, and Tre Elston, who starred at Oxford and Ole Miss before stints with eight NFL teams over four seasons.
Kite’s rise as a football prospect has become an offseason story. Also a Division I basketball prospect, Kite returned to football in 2020 after a two-year absence.
Kite’s rush of football offers after the season include Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Penn State.
Trequon Fegans has built up 13 reported offers, including much of the SEC. His SEC offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina: those schools text me the most,” he said. “Nebraska and Penn State, Tennessee, Alabama: I think there’s like two more.
“Maybe a top five will be coming soon, and I might just go on and commit before the season.”
He called the recruiting process a “blessing.”
“Growing up, you always wish for this,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve got a lot of people telling me this is great, that is great, but you’ve got to just keep going.”
Other news and notes from the Elite 7-on-7 tryout:
Young Antwon
After a year at Arkansas State, Antwon Fegans has gotten the full college experience. He’s adapting to a new coaching staff, led by former Tennessee head coach and Alabama analyst Butch Jones.
Jones is filling out his staff. Fegans, who committed in December of 2019 and enrolled at ASU early, will work under new defensive-backs coach Dalton Hilliard.
“It’s something that you’ve just got to deal with,” he said. “You’d love have the coaches that recruited you all four years, but sometimes you’ve just got to look at reality.”
‘Juicy’ pick
Ohio State has support in Alabama headed into Monday’s showdown with the Crimson Tide for the College Football Playoff championship game. Antwon Fegans, known by friends as “Juicy,” says the Buckeyes will win.
He followed Ohio State while growing up in Calhoun County, rooting for quarterback Terrell Pryor.
Antwon Fegans gives Ohio State the intangibles edge, citing extra motivation. The Buckeyes played only six games during the 2020 regular season because the Big Ten canceled its season then reversed itself, causing its teams a late start.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney voted the Buckeyes No. 11 in his ballot, citing the number of games Ohio State played. The Buckeyes beat Clemson in the CFP semifinal.
“The reason why Ohio State will win is because a lot of people don’t respect them enough,” Antwon Fegans said.
Awesome Austin
Who caught the eye of tryout masters?
The wide receiver who won a 40-yard sprint with several other competitors at session’s end. The receiver who’s quick twitch and sharp routes had everyone forgetting his size.
“Austin Estes, oh my goodness,” Antwon Fegans Sr. said of the Piedmont junior. “That kid can play. He looks like a college wide receiver.
“It’s the speed, the routes, the quickness and, definitely, the mullet.”
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Estes was an honorable-mention Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state pick in 2020. Sharing the load with first-team pick Jadon Calhoun in a four-wide offense, he caught 58 passes for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Estes also returned punts and kickoffs for a combined 186 yards.
On Saturday, he lined up against standouts like Trequon Fegans and held his own.
“I think I did pretty good,” Estes said. “There’s good competition down here.”
Estes also stars in indoor track and baseball. He said he’s not thinking about choosing his future sport.
“I’m just playing high school sports and trying to win a state championship right now,” he said.