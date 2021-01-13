You are the owner of this article.
Oxford quarterback Higgins named to ASWA Super All-State team

Oxford springville action

Oxford's Trey Higgins scrambles on a long run that resulted in a TD during the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Add one more Alabama Sports Writers Association recognition for Oxford’s Trey Higgins.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior quarterback was one of 12 players, statewide, chosen for the ASWA’s Super All-State team, which recognizes the top 12 players in Alabama, regardless of classification.

Higgins is a two-time, first-team all-state selection and was a finalist for ASWA Class 6A back of the year in 2019 and 2020.

Higgins completed 168 of 260 passes for 2,800 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 40 touchdown passes tie him for 11th all-time in Alabama, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association records.

He threw just eight interceptions.

Higgins also rushed 131 times for 1,011 yards and 16 scores, giving him 3,811 total yards and 56 rushing or passing touchdowns, leaving him eighth all-time in AHSAA history.

In career stats, Higgins passed for 7,128 yards and 94 touchdowns (eighth all-time). He also rushed for 2,876 yards and 36 scores.

His 10,004 total career yards rank seventh in AHSAA history, and his 130 passing or rushing touchdowns ranks him ninth.

The 2020 ASWA Super All-State team is as follows:

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul’s

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Trey Higgins, Oxford

Lee Hunter, Blount

Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

