Oxford quarterback Higgins named to ASWA Super All-State team

Add one more Alabama Sports Writers Association recognition for Oxford’s Trey Higgins.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior quarterback was one of 12 players, statewide, chosen for the ASWA’s Super All-State team, which recognizes the top 12 players in Alabama, regardless of classification.
Higgins is a two-time, first-team all-state selection and was a finalist for ASWA Class 6A back of the year in 2019 and 2020.
Higgins completed 168 of 260 passes for 2,800 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 40 touchdown passes tie him for 11th all-time in Alabama, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association records.
He threw just eight interceptions.
Higgins also rushed 131 times for 1,011 yards and 16 scores, giving him 3,811 total yards and 56 rushing or passing touchdowns, leaving him eighth all-time in AHSAA history.
In career stats, Higgins passed for 7,128 yards and 94 touchdowns (eighth all-time). He also rushed for 2,876 yards and 36 scores.
His 10,004 total career yards rank seventh in AHSAA history, and his 130 passing or rushing touchdowns ranks him ninth.
The 2020 ASWA Super All-State team is as follows:
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul’s
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
Trey Higgins, Oxford
Lee Hunter, Blount
Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay