Oxford, Piedmont lead the way with eight all-state football selections each

Oxford minor action

Oxford's Roc Taylor catches a pass in front of Minor's Patrick Davis during the Minor at Oxford AHSAA playoff game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Oxford and Piedmont led the way in another big year for area selections in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state football team, released Tuesday night.

Piedmont and Oxford each saw eight players selected, including six first-team picks in their Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.

Of Calhoun County’s six 3A schools, five combined for 18 selections, including eight first-teamers.

In all, 57 players from teams within The Star’s coverage area made all-state on the first or second teams or as honorable-mention selections.

Larry Strain, who guided Handley to its third state title in the playoff era and second on his watch, was voted 4A coach of the year by the panel of state sports writers.

What follows are selections by classification, with schools and positions listed (see complete list on Page 2B):

Class 6A

First team

Trey Higgins, Oxford, QB

Roc Taylor, Oxford, WR

Bradyn Joiner, Oxford, OL

Jordan Dobbins, Oxford, LB

Trequon Fegans, Oxford, DB

Rod Elston, Oxford, ATH

Second team

Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, OL

Honorable mention

Camden Etheredge, Oxford, OL*

*- Etheredge plays tight end/H-back for Oxford, but the ASWA includes TEs as OLs.

Class 5A

First team

Ronnie Royal, Alexandria, RB

Jaylon Logan, Alexandria, OL

Jay Ford, Clay Central, DL

Grady Trantham, Alexandria, DL

Second team

Javais McGhee, Alexandria, ATH

Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, K

Honorable mention

Boyd Ogles, Clay Central, QB

Elisha McNeill, Clay Central, RB

Clay Yates, Clay Central, K

Class 4A

Coach of the year: Larry Strain, Handley

First team

Tae Meadows, Handley, RB

RyQueze McElderry, Anniston, OL

Brian Joiner, Handley, OL

Dylan Brooks, Handley, DL

Omarion Adams, Jacksonville, LB

Jake Cottle, Handley, LB

Antonio Kite, Anniston, DB

Sylvester Smith, Munford, DB

Second team

Jaylon Prater, Jacksonville, DL

Jim Ogle, Jacksonville, P

Honorable mention

Christian Jones, Handley, ATH

Class 3A

First team

Jack Hayes, Piedmont, QB

Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont, WR

Tre Bolton, Saks, OL

Sean Smith, Piedmont, DL

Aiden Simpson, Ohatchee, DL

Landon Smart, Piedmont, LB

Jakari Foster, Piedmont, DB

Jett Smith, Wellborn, ATH

Second team

Elijah Johnson, Piedmont, RB

Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, OL

Greg King, Ohatchee, OL

Wyatt Reaves, Ohatchee, LB

Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, DL

Andruw Sanders, Pleasant Valley, DB

Noah Fuller, Ohatchee, ATH

Honorable mention

Austin Estes, Piedmont, WR

Caleb Ramsey, Pleasant Valley, LB

Eli Ennis, Ohatchee, ATH

Class 2A

First team

Joshua Holloway, Randolph County, DL

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden, LB

Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, WR

Second team

Tylor Cornwell, Ranburne, LB

Chaz Pope, Spring Garden, DB

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, ATH

J.D. Till, Randolph County, ATH

Honorable mention

Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden, QB

Carson Hall, Ranburne, DL

Landon Gowens, Spring Garden, P

Class 1A

Honorable mention

Parker Woodham, Woodland, RB

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

