Oxford, Piedmont lead the way with eight all-state football selections each

Oxford and Piedmont led the way in another big year for area selections in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state football team, released Tuesday night.
Piedmont and Oxford each saw eight players selected, including six first-team picks in their Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.
Of Calhoun County’s six 3A schools, five combined for 18 selections, including eight first-teamers.
In all, 57 players from teams within The Star’s coverage area made all-state on the first or second teams or as honorable-mention selections.
Larry Strain, who guided Handley to its third state title in the playoff era and second on his watch, was voted 4A coach of the year by the panel of state sports writers.
What follows are selections by classification, with schools and positions listed (see complete list on Page 2B):
Class 6A
First team
Trey Higgins, Oxford, QB
Roc Taylor, Oxford, WR
Bradyn Joiner, Oxford, OL
Jordan Dobbins, Oxford, LB
Trequon Fegans, Oxford, DB
Rod Elston, Oxford, ATH
Second team
Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, OL
Honorable mention
Camden Etheredge, Oxford, OL*
*- Etheredge plays tight end/H-back for Oxford, but the ASWA includes TEs as OLs.
Class 5A
First team
Ronnie Royal, Alexandria, RB
Jaylon Logan, Alexandria, OL
Jay Ford, Clay Central, DL
Grady Trantham, Alexandria, DL
Second team
Javais McGhee, Alexandria, ATH
Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, K
Honorable mention
Boyd Ogles, Clay Central, QB
Elisha McNeill, Clay Central, RB
Clay Yates, Clay Central, K
Class 4A
Coach of the year: Larry Strain, Handley
First team
Tae Meadows, Handley, RB
RyQueze McElderry, Anniston, OL
Brian Joiner, Handley, OL
Dylan Brooks, Handley, DL
Omarion Adams, Jacksonville, LB
Jake Cottle, Handley, LB
Antonio Kite, Anniston, DB
Sylvester Smith, Munford, DB
Second team
Jaylon Prater, Jacksonville, DL
Jim Ogle, Jacksonville, P
Honorable mention
Christian Jones, Handley, ATH
Class 3A
First team
Jack Hayes, Piedmont, QB
Jadon Calhoun, Piedmont, WR
Tre Bolton, Saks, OL
Sean Smith, Piedmont, DL
Aiden Simpson, Ohatchee, DL
Landon Smart, Piedmont, LB
Jakari Foster, Piedmont, DB
Jett Smith, Wellborn, ATH
Second team
Elijah Johnson, Piedmont, RB
Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, OL
Greg King, Ohatchee, OL
Wyatt Reaves, Ohatchee, LB
Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, DL
Andruw Sanders, Pleasant Valley, DB
Noah Fuller, Ohatchee, ATH
Honorable mention
Austin Estes, Piedmont, WR
Caleb Ramsey, Pleasant Valley, LB
Eli Ennis, Ohatchee, ATH
Class 2A
First team
Joshua Holloway, Randolph County, DL
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden, LB
Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, WR
Second team
Tylor Cornwell, Ranburne, LB
Chaz Pope, Spring Garden, DB
Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, ATH
J.D. Till, Randolph County, ATH
Honorable mention
Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden, QB
Carson Hall, Ranburne, DL
Landon Gowens, Spring Garden, P
Class 1A
Honorable mention
Parker Woodham, Woodland, RB