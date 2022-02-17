Oxford girls slay their demon at Northeast Regional

JACKSONVILLE — Thursday afternoon, Julie Bennett’s Oxford Yellow Jackets drove a stake into the heart of the demon that had tormented Oxford girls basketball for 25 years. The Yellow Jackets ran away from Mountain Brook in the fourth quarter for a 60-47 victory in the semifinal round of the Class 6A Northeast Regional tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The win was the first for an Oxford girls team in a regional game since Khristie Goodwin coached a group that included Jennifer Cobb, Donyale Calhoun and Julie Campbell to a Northeast Regional win over Scottsboro on Feb. 22, 1996. Bennett said her players had been pointing toward Thursday’s victory since losing at Chelsea in the first round of regional play last year.
“I’m just proud for them. … It goes to what they have done, how they have bought in and how they have busted their tails,” Bennett said.
Next up, Oxford (24-5) gets a chance for some payback against Chelsea. Chelsea defeated Huffman 39-30 Thursday in the early 6A girls semifinal game. The Yellow Jackets and the Hornets play for the Northeast Regional championship and a place in the state tournament semifinal round Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Oxford led Mountain Brook 22-15 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Spartans (26-8) chipped away at Oxford’s lead. When the third period ended the score was 32-32. Mountain Brook led 40-36 when senior and captain Lauren Ellard hit the shot that changed the game. Ellard, a 5-foot-9 shooting guard, launched a 3-point shot from near the Oxford bench but wasn’t confident it would be true.
“That one, I hadn’t been shooting that good so I was kind of doubting it,” Ellard confessed later.
As she released the ball, Ellard was fouled by Mountain Brook’s Mary Jane Lassiter. Not only was Ellard’s 3-point attempt good, so was her free throw. Suddenly, the score was 40-40.
Mountain Brook head coach Sara Price called Ellard’s trey a “dagger.”
“It was huge. We never gave up the lead after that. That’s what seniors should do in the situation. She stepped up. She hit it,” Bennett said. “That was the major turning point. Our defensive intensity picked up after that. Offensively, we looked more under control, looked more settled. It was huge.”
Senior Leah Taylor scored Oxford’s next three baskets for a 46-42 lead at 3:50 to play. Ellard and Justice Woods butted heads diving for a loose ball with 3:38 on the clock and stayed on the floor for several minutes. Both left and didn’t return.
With two reserve guards in the game, Bennett elected to go to a delay game. Mya McGrue was the first Yellow Jacket to go to the foul line. With 2:13 to play, McGrue was 2-for-2. In the next two minutes, Taylor was 5-for-6, Xai Whitfield 3-for-4 and Keziah Mickler 2-for-2. The Yellow Jackets were 18-for-25 at the line for the game but 13-for-15 in the fourth quarter and 12-for-14 late in the fourth.
Whitfield led Oxford with 17 points. Taylor scored 15 points, McGrue 10 and Ellard nine. Freshman guard Francie Morris topped Mountain Brook with 16 points. Lassiter, a 6-foot junior, scored eight points.