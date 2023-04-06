 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford girls county track meet champions for second straight year

calhoun county track and field championships 088 tw.jpg

Scenes from the 2023 Calhoun County Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, April 5 at Choccolocco Park.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Oxford’s girls won nine of the 11 running events Wednesday on their way to their second consecutive Calhoun County track meet championship. The Yellow Jackets finished second in the two running events they didn’t win at Choccolocco Park and were second in three of the seven field events as well. Oxford scored 173 points to hold off Alexandria. The Valley Cubs were second with 148 points. Anniston scored 85 points and finished third. Piedmont was fourth with 61 points and Ohatchee fifth with 60 points.

Seniors Katie Keur and Keziah Mickler each won three events for the Yellow Jackets.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.