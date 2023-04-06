Oxford girls county track meet champions for second straight year

Oxford’s girls won nine of the 11 running events Wednesday on their way to their second consecutive Calhoun County track meet championship. The Yellow Jackets finished second in the two running events they didn’t win at Choccolocco Park and were second in three of the seven field events as well. Oxford scored 173 points to hold off Alexandria. The Valley Cubs were second with 148 points. Anniston scored 85 points and finished third. Piedmont was fourth with 61 points and Ohatchee fifth with 60 points.
Seniors Katie Keur and Keziah Mickler each won three events for the Yellow Jackets.
“Katie and Keziah, they’re obviously dominant. They’re both what I would call phenoms but they’re not just phenoms because their effort level is through the roof,” Oxford head coach Landon Delozier said later. “It’s hard to find kids who work as hard as both those young ladies do.”
Keur set county meet records at 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Her time of 5:15.22 in the 1,600 eclipsed the previous record of 5:25.26 set by Maddyn Conn of White Plains in 2022 with Keur right behind Conn. This time Keur stayed just ahead of Conn for the first two laps, maybe a little longer, then pulled away steadily.
“That was my strategy going in, keep it pretty conservative for the first couple of laps and then having a finishing kick at the end,” Keur said.
Keur ran the 3,200 in 11:41.83. The 11:53.12 that Jacksonville’s Rebecca Hearn ran in the 2015 county meet had been the mark previously. Keur almost claimed the county-meet record for 800 meters as well. Wednesday she covered the distance in 2:23.10, just a gnat’s eyelash shy of the 2:23.06 that Janet Hollingsworth ran for White Plains back in 1987.
Keur said she wasn’t trying to set records Wednesday and denied even knowing the previous records for 800 meters and 3,200 meters. She did want to end her county meet career with a good performance.
“It was a big deal to me because I knew it would be the last one and I’ve been doing this for six years so it was like a bittersweet moment,” Keur said.
Mickler won all three dashes. She took the 100-meter dash in 12.92 seconds, the 200 dash in 26.49 seconds and the 400 in 1:01.06. She also ran a leg on the girls 4x100 relay team that finished second. Mickler was a significant contributor to Oxford’s success in girls basketball the past two seasons. She said she viewed basketball as a team sport and track as an individual sport but had the same amount of fun in each.
“Track, it’s really disappointing if you don’t PR (personal record), don’t do your best but it’s still a fun thing,” Mickler said.
Senior Chaci Whitfield earned wins in both the hurdles and a second-place finish in the high jump — a 28-point contribution to her team’s point total. Whitfield won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.35 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 48.09 seconds. She cleared an even 5 feet in the high jump. Oxford also won the 4x800 relay in 10:46.64.
Alexandria’s team points came in smaller increments by and large. Senior Jordyn Walker was first in the long jump with a best leap of 17 feet, 3.5 inches. Walker was second in the 400 meters (1:01.74), fourth in the 200 meters (27.63), fourth in the triple jump (30-10.5) and scored 28 points.
Freshman Tyasha Hunt was the other individual winner for the Valley Cubs. Her throw of 91, feet, 7 inches was best in the discus. Hunt finished third in the javelin. She totaled 16 points. Freshman Anna Beth Stewart was third in both the high jump and the 100-meter hurdles for 12 points.
Senior Michaela Moore was fifth in the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters and sixth in the 3,200 meters and scored 11 points. Eighth-grader JoJo Watson scored 10 points by finishing third in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 3,200 meters. Eighth-grader Lanazaha Lee was third in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles for nine points. Junior Danashia Woods earned eight points with her second-place finish in the discus.
Ohatchee senior Jorda Crook won each of the three events in which she participated. She cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to win the high jump. Her javelin throw of 105 feet, 7 inches was well short of her meet-record throw last year of 128-06 but good enough to win again this year. Crook won the shot put with a best throw of 34 feet, 4 inches.
Piedmont senior Ashllyn Adderhold scored 24 points for the Bulldogs. She cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. Her triple jump mark of 33 feet, 11.5 inches was good for a first-place finish. Adderhold got over the high jump bar at 4 feet, 8 inches and finished fifth.
Anniston had its greatest success in the relays. The Bulldogs won the 4x100 relay in 50.09 seconds and took the 4x400 relay in 4:15.87.
