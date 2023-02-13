Oxford embraces table tennis regional

Quick wrists and supersonic reflexes were a necessity.
But so were back-handed shots and slams of the salivating variety. All of that took place, as did the applause, at the Eastern Region Dixie college table tennis tournament.
The one-day event Feb. 5 came to the Friendship Community Center in Oxford. There were wall-to-wall and table-to-table matches with six colleges and 61 players. Four of the table tennis players and fan favorites were women.
The veteran Yukiko Akiba, who has played table tennis since the age of 9, led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the tournament title. Alabama outdueled second-place Mississippi State. Akiba also played an exhibition match with 13-year-old Mitch Conroy of Jacksonville, with Akiba winning both games.
Other teams of note with a distinct following were Auburn, the Tulane Green Wave and Alabama-Huntsville.
The UAB Blazers stood out and invited some table tennis mention, as well. The tournament offered singles and doubles matches for men and women.
Every game was decided with the mandatory 11 points. And each match came down to a three-of-five game format.
The players were counting, and the Crimson Tide was winning.
The University of Alabama just did it a whole lot better than anyone else in the regional, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The table tennis passion was in action, and Oxford embraced the college tournament.
And there were some blinding shots for the very approving table tennis crowd at the Friendship Community Center. Oxford is on the college table tennis map as of now.
That is a given, with a sneaky back-handed shot or two.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.