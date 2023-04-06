Oxford boys claim sixth consecutive county track meet title, but Anniston’s Taylor steals the show

OXFORD — Oxford’s boys piled up 214.5 points and won their sixth consecutive Calhoun County track meet championship Wednesday at Choccolocco Park. The Yellow Jackets won six of the 18 events, finished first, second and third twice, had another six second-place finishes and scored in 16 events.
The last time a boys team other than Oxford was county meet champion was 2016 when Anniston won. There was no county meet in 2020 when all high school athletics was halted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Oxford senior distance runner Noah George won the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run and was second in the 800 meters to lead the Yellow Jackets.
“He would probably be our highest point earner on the guys’ side,” Oxford head coach Landon Delozier said of George. “He only got edged out by Evan Somers, who is our guy also, in the 800. He was pretty good there but as far as numbers, we’ve got a bunch of guys who are in the top three.”
George won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:42.00 and the 3,200 in 10:43.01. Somers clocked 2:05.76 to win at 800 meters. George’s time of 2:07.67 was good for second place.
Like George, Anniston’s Malachi Taylor won two events. Taylor won by obliterating previous county meet records in the long jump and triple jump. First, Taylor leaped 23 feet, 10 inches in the long jump to beat the previous record of 22-10, set by Anniston’s Da’Monta (Tae) Miller in 2016. Those gathered around the landing pit roared when Taylor landed.
Afterward, Taylor said he had never reached 22 feet prior to Wednesday’s county meet. He hit 23 feet on the next jump after reaching 22 feet.
“The jump before that, I jumped 22. They said I wasn’t on the board all the way. I took a step up a little bit and I got the board all the way,” Taylor said. “When I hit the board, I said, ‘I got all of it.’”
Even then, the junior didn’t realize how good his jump was.
“I just knew coach (Lisa) Howard was over there grinning,” Taylor said.
Taylor returned to the same runway and landing pit for the triple jump. He said his performance in the long jump “motivated me. My triple jump has got to be twice as long as my long jump. I jumped 23. I had to jump 46 in the triple.”
He said his teammates helped motivate him when he jumped 47 feet, 2 inches. The crowd exploded again. The 47-2 was 11 inches better than the previous record of 46-3 set by Oxford’s Gerod Striplin in 2005.
Two other boys' records fell by the wayside. Oxford’s 4x100-meter relay team was timed at 42.24 seconds, bettering the previous record of 42.61 seconds set by Oxford in 1999. Latreveon Figgers, a junior out for track for the first time, ran the first leg of the record-setting time. Sophomore Antonio Hicks had the second leg and sophomore Cedric Twyman the third. Senior Ashton Mitchell ran the final leg.
Anniston set a 4x400 relay record with a time of 3:29.31. Freshman Keddrick Jordan, junior Jayden Lewis, eighth-grader Jayden Heard and senior Jaylon Cunningham ran legs in that order. Cunningham and Lewis were on Anniston’s 2022 4x400 team that set the previous meet record of 3:30.55.
Lewis, a junior, won the final version of the 100-meter dash finals in 11.16 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.54 seconds. Anniston’s Jordan won the 400-meter dash in 50.342 seconds in a near dead heat. Damious Wilson of Oxford was timed at 50.347 in the 400.
Other winners included Weaver sophomore Keshaun Allen in the 110-meter hurdles (15.71 seconds). The 300-meter hurdles went to Tyshaun Cameron of Jacksonville (42.76). Oxford won the 4x800-meter relay (8:35.13).
Oxford’s Darrell Gooden was best with the javelin on his throw of 154 feet, 9 inches. Coming off an injury, Piedmont sophomore Ishmael Bethel won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches. Ohatchee senior Chris Ferguson won the pole vault by clearing 13 feet but could not extend his current meet record on 13 feet, 7 inches.
The shot put went to Brandon Hahm of White Plains at 45 feet, 1 inch. Tyler Waters of Ohatchee won the discus with a best throw of 122 feet, 5 inches.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.