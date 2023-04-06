 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oxford boys claim sixth consecutive county track meet title, but Anniston’s Taylor steals the show

calhoun county track and field championships 090 tw.jpg

Scenes from the 2023 Calhoun County Track and Field Championships on Wednesday, April 5 at Choccolocco Park.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Oxford’s boys piled up 214.5 points and won their sixth consecutive Calhoun County track meet championship Wednesday at Choccolocco Park. The Yellow Jackets won six of the 18 events, finished first, second and third twice, had another six second-place finishes and scored in 16 events.

The last time a boys team other than Oxford was county meet champion was 2016 when Anniston won. There was no county meet in 2020 when all high school athletics was halted due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.