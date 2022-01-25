‘Outstanding:’ AHSAA state baseball comes to Oxford, JSU in May

The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state softball tournament came to Oxford in 2021. Add baseball in 2022.
The AHSAA Central Board voted to approve moving the state-final baseball series from Montgomery to Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Jacksonville State University’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium in 2022.
The move became necessary because of conflicts with scheduled sites in Montgomery.
“We appreciate the city of Montgomery and the cities of Oxford and Jacksonville and Jacksonville State University for working with us,” said AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs.
Choccolocco Park, which opened in 2016, will play host to the first game of each of the seven baseball championship series with games two and three (if needed) set for JSU’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
The two venues replace Montgomery’s Paterson Field and Riverwalk Stadium.
News of the move met with positive reactions from coaches at nearby schools whose teams have played in the state finals in recent years.
“It's outstanding!” said Piedmont coach Matt Deerman, whose team played in the 2012 and 2019 Class 3A finals. “I've felt all along that the baseball championship should be played in a more high-school-friendly venue.
“Baseball is unlike football and basketball, where all fields are 100 yards long and courts are 90 feet and goals are 10 feet. In baseball, the field has always been adjusted to the age playing on it. You don't see 10-year-olds playing on fields that are 325 (feet) down the line and 390 in center field. High school baseball players are 15-18 years old. A minor league field is made for adults.”
Donoho coach Steve Gendron, whose Falcons played in the 1A final series in May, called the move a “fantastic opportunity” for fans of local schools whose teams reach the final. Choccolocco Park and JSU’s venue also play host to the Calhoun County tournament.
“Both venues are great and will be well received by any team that makes it to that point,” Gendron said.
Deerman praised the work the AHSAA and Montgomery officials have done to host the finals but hopes the move to Oxford will give coaches a taste of having the finals in age-appropriate facilities.
“I think that after playing on a field that is designed for younger players is used this season, coaches will want to continue playing in a park of that size,” he said. “And what a wonderful place to play it at two of the most beautiful fields in Northeast Alabama, JSU and Choccolocco.
“This is a huge opportunity for the city of Oxford, JSU and surrounding areas to get to host such a great event and see some outstanding baseball! To say the least, I am ecstatic!”