OUT OF HIS SHELL: Expanded ball-carrying role gains Jacksonville’s ‘Peanut’ overdue appreciation

JACKSONVILLE — No matter how many big plays Omarion Adams makes in his newly expanded ball-carrying roles for Jacksonville, there’ll always be the punt.
Call it a blocked punt and return. Call it a zero-yard punt and return for a touchdown.
Debate it, because Adams is that special athlete who can make plays that no one’s seen, and no one can quite categorize.
It happened in Jacksonville’s 2019 season-opener against J.B. Pennington. Adams caught the punt just above the punter’s foot and returned it for a touchdown.
So many nuances involved speak to Adams’ special talents, but Adams’ stolen punt and touchdown showed what he can do with the ball in his hands … even if he has to steal it.
“He’s got so much God-given ability,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “He’s got great ball skills. He’s just got a lot of football sense.
“You can put him anywhere, and he can get the job done.”
An all-state linebacker as early as his sophomore year, Adams has expanded his reach to also become an offensive starter this season, at wide receiver. It became necessary because Jacksonville graduated 22 seniors, including 18 starters, from its 4A runner-up team of 2019.
Quarterback Jimmy Ogle’s absence last week forced Smith to make Adams one of four players taking quarterback snaps against Anniston. Adams wound up taking the most snaps there, and why not?
He ran for 213 yards on 10 first-half carries. He ran for touchdowns of 69 and 83 yards and did it all while handling his usual disruptive role on defense.
Adams’ defensive role is where he first showed his special talents, rolling up 56 tackles for loss as a sophomore. He’s a two-time all-state linebacker.
Throw in special teams, Adams has scored about every way possible. This season alone, he’s run for touchdowns as a quarterback. He’s caught touchdown passes as a receiver. He returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at Alexandria and ran back a kickoff 90 yards against St. John Paul II.
The guy who always did so much damage on defense, while now-graduated Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins amassed more than 5,000 career rushing yards on offense, has become a ball carrier.
Adams has gone from an independent film star, marveled by coaches in dark rooms, to a star for the masses who follow the ball. They don’t always get the number of the guy who stopped the ball carrier.
So often for Jacksonville, it’s No. 1.
So often, it’s the guy who’s long belonged on anyone’s Calhoun County’s best 11 list, regardless of classification.
Any coach in the county would find ways to use Adams, known by his nickname, “Peanut.” Smith has had to find more ways to use him this season, and even Adams says it feels weird.
“It feels good,” he said, “but, at the same time, all eyes are on you. You don’t want to mess up.”
Smith has always had an offensive package for Adams, who saw limited time at wide receiver as a sophomore and junior. If Jacksonville needed to drive for a score in a big game, bet that No. 1 was on the field.
He caught the game-winning touchdown at Alexandria two years ago and caught another touchdown pass in a 28-21 victory over Piedmont.
He caught a touchdown pass over three Anniston defenders in last season’s 4A semifinal.
Smith loves the damage Adams does on defense. That’s pretty much all Jacksonville needed Adams to do in 2018 and 2019, with Wiggins and other offensive weapons rolling up big numbers in several blowouts.
Jacksonville won 23 games in two seasons with Adams mostly doing his thing on defense and special teams. Why risk such a valuable player more, if not necessary?
Adams didn’t mind. He got to play varsity ball as a freshman, and he says he prefers defense and hitting.
“It’s just a different mindset,” he said.
Smith, however, always knew what he had in Adams. It was evident in youth-league ball, where Adams won his nickname. His shoulder pads and helmet looked so oversized on his small body that an aunt said he looked like a peanut running down the field.
Adams ran downfield often.
“It was, like, every time he got the ball, he scored a touchdown,” said Smith, in his ninth season at Jacksonville and 19th as a head coach. “It was just unbelievable.
“On the youth-league fields, there was nobody who could touch him.”
Adams scored six touchdowns in one junior-high game.
“He’s one of the best, if not the best, pure athlete I’ve ever coached,” Smith said.
Even with that understanding of Adams’ capabilities, he still amazes. It’s not lost on anyone that he played a major role in Jacksonville beating Anniston despite missing Ogle, the Golden Eagles’ star freshman quarterback.
No play speaks to Adams’ talent more than that punt something-or-other against J.B. Pennington last year.
Adams’ role on that play was what Smith calls “a check guy.” Adams starts off the edge, and he’s there in case of a bad snap or fake punt.
It’s a read-and-react role, but Adams smelled an opportunity.
“I told my coach (earlier), I was going to get me one of those punts,” Adams said. “I was going to take one off of his foot or block one.”
Adams beat his blocker and started toward the punter, arriving just as the ball came off the punter’s foot. Adams, arms extended above the punter’s kicking foot, caught the ball and ran.
“I don’t know if people know, when you kick a ball, how hard that is,” Smith said. “It just stuck in his hands, and he ran it in for a touchdown.
“It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”