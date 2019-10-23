White Plains’ Jake Moore is known for a few things.
Hard to believe that 12 years have passed since the then-4-year-old Moore appeared in The Star, alongside then-90-year-old Claudis Hawkins, as the youngest in a youngest-oldest story from the Woodstock 5K.
Fast-forward 12 years, and Moore is 16 and one of Calhoun County’s top high school cross country runners, among top contenders headed into today’s Calhoun County meet at Pleasant Valley. He finished second to Anniston’s Christian Myles on the Pleasant Valley course, just 3.87 seconds back.
Myles has run a personal-best 16:41 this season, Moore a 16:42. They’re 2-2 against each other.
Moore is one of the reasons White Plains could edge out reigning county power Pleasant Valley, a dream when White Plains started its program a few years ago. Pleasant Valley has steadily gained on the Wildcats this season, though, falling 46-50 in the Raider Twilight 5K on Oct. 10.
The younger brother to former White Plains pole vaulter Matthew Moore and head cross country coach John Moore, Jake is known for long hair, which he hasn’t cut since seventh grade. He keeps it in a ponytail during races.
The younger Moore hopes to get into veterinary medicine someday. Last week, he took a few minutes to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature.
Question: When you see the picture of you and Claudis back in the day, what thoughts come to mind?
Answer: I just remember running next to him, for the picture. I just think it was crazy that I was that little and running, and he was that old and running, that he was doing what he was doing at that age.
Q: What are your earliest memories of you dad getting you involved in running?
A: He never really forced me to run. He always tells me that I was the one who wanted to run. My parents, both, were runners, and my mom was running the Woodstock, and he said that one day, she asked me if I wanted to run with her. Then he said he let me, and I’ve been running ever since.
Q: What do you like about running?
A: It calms me down. If I’m, like, stressed out, I can just go for a run and just get it all out. I like being able to push other people and getting pushed by other people. I feel like a leader on this team. I feel like I can lead other people to be fast, like, the seventh-graders.
Q: How do you see county, and what has the competition been like, between you and Christian?
A: Me and Christian, we’re good buddies. There’s always been, like, a couple of years ago, when he first started running for Anniston, when James Haynes and all of them were running, me and James were good buddies. Christian was still an eighth-grader and didn’t really talk much. Ever since they graduated, we started talking and hanging out a little bit and became buddies, but I think there’s more than just me and Christian. Cayden Nelson (Pleasant Valley), he’s probably going to surprise people in county, because he’s running a 17:15. That’s his PR, so he could get up there with us. There’s a couple of people on our team that could possibly get up there with us … Luke (Larson, White Plains) and James (Middlebrooks, White Plains) and maybe even Caden (Johnson, White Plains).
Q: The difference between your 16:42 and your most recent time on the Pleasant Valley course speaks to the hilly challenge there. It’s a different kind of course for the county meet. What’s that course like?
A: The first time around just makes you, like, tired. The second time, you’re just beat down. You don’t want to do it, but you’ve gotta. It’s a mental thing. Most people give up and walk. It’s just mental. You’ve got to tell yourself to do it.
Q: White Plains has been building toward competing with Pleasant Valley over the past five years. What does the team competition look like?
A: We kind of expect to win it now, but Pleasant Valley has gotten a lot closer than it was at the beginning of the year, and we’ve just got to keep pushing to get better and keep practicing like we are.
Q: What’s something you wish you had more time for?
A: Running. I got hurt. I’ve never had a full cross-country season. If I could be smarter about seventh grade. I broke my wrist doing just a fun run out here, for the school, and then eighth and ninth grade, my heart was messed up. If I had not been as gung ho on getting faster and been smart about it, I could be a better runner right now.
Q: What was your heart situation, if you don’t mind me asking?
A: My left ventricle was enlarged. One day, I was running, and I had, like, a pain in my chest, and I started throwing up. They took me to the doctor and did a bunch of tests, and my left ventricle was enlarged. The doctor said it was nothing out of the usual, if you’re a runner who runs a lot. For most people, the muscle will grow and get bigger.
Q: Is there a story behind the hair?
A: I’ve always had, kind of, swooshy hair, and then I shaved it down in seventh grade and didn’t really like it, and I haven’t cut it since. He (his dad) had long hair back when he was in college, so he can’t really tell me to cut it.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: I would probably save it and spend my dad’s money, because I’m cheap.