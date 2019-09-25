Michaela Watts continues the family history of sports success at Alexandria. The sophomore does it in cross country and track.
Watts recently took fourth in the Titan Trail Challenge at Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls, finishing in 24:03.23. In the spring track season, the then-freshman made All-Calhoun County in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, posting times of 5:52.60 in the 1,600, at state, and 14:16.36 in the 3,200, at county.
As a freshman, Watts finished eighth in the Calhoun County cross country meet (22:27.25). She was 14th (22:36.9) as an eighth-grader. Her top-15 finishes qualified her for all-county.
She’s the younger sister of Summer Watts, who drove in what proved to be the decisive run in Alexandria’s run to the 2014 4A softball state title. Mike Watts, their father, was a first-team All-State quarterback for the Valley Cubs in 1974 and a three-sport star. Grandfather Willie “Boody” Watts, a 1957 graduate, played football, was all-state in basketball and played on the Valley Cubs’ state quarterfinalist basketball team in 1956.
Rayne Watts, Boody’s brother and Mike’s uncle, holds Alabama’s sixth-highest single-season basketball scoring average at 40.0 points a game, in 1955-56.
Michaela Watts has many more meters and miles to go in track and cross country at Alexandria. She also cheers.
She slowed down for a few minutes to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for this week’s One-on-One feature.
Question: How do you feel about your season so far?
Answer: I’ve actually felt pretty good about this season. We do have a bunch of a very new girls, and I’m mostly the oldest on the team, so I’ve been trying to help them out a bunch. They’ve been doing pretty good. The season has been pretty fun.
Q: You had a nice finish at Gadsden. What was that meet like?
A: We had Southside there and Pleasant Valley and finished fourth. It was a good meet for me. I felt really good that day. The hills really helped me.
Q: You’ve progressed every year at county. What’s your goal this year?
A: This year, if I can, win it, but just try for the best and get the best place and time I can get. I know that (Ohatchee’s) Jayda Fair runs in the 22s. Trinity (Roberts, Pleasant Valley) runs in the 22s.”
Q: The AHSAA’s roster lists your first name as Princess. You go by Michaela, but is Princess your true first name, and what’s the story behind it?
A: My sister, they asked her what she wanted to name me, and she was 6. So, she said Princess, and my dad went to go get something to eat. He didn’t even know until he came back. He came back, and my name was Princess.
Q: What’s it like being a part of a family that’s had so much history in your school’s sports?
A: It’s a lot. Sometimes, it can be stressful, because you really want to be the best, just like them, but they really support me a lot in sports and do what they can for me. Everybody has a state ring in my family. I really want to get a state ring, really want to get one.
Q: What’s it like to do two sports in one season?
A: It’s very hectic. Sometimes, I have to get my running done early and go straight to cheer. Sometimes, I have to go right to cross country when I get done with cheer, and my legs will hurt a lot.
Q: You just turned 15 years old May 4. What did you do on your birthday?
A: I was in track, coming back from state. I placed 18th in the mile, and I scratched the two-mile so I could run the 4x8, but the 4x8 didn’t go so well because one of our girls was hurt. She was our first leg, but we got, like, 13th, which is pretty good.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: I’ve been with my dad, and we drive some places. He scares me. If I’m driving, everything, he’s just like, ‘Watch where you’re going. Watch where you’re going. You’re going too fast. You’re going too fast. You’re a little bit off the road, a little bit off the road. Watch that other car.’
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: I don’t think I’ll ever grow out of running. I think it’s something I’ll always do.
Q: How did you choose that as your sport here?
A: Funny story. Summer did cross country her senior year, and I was going to play volleyball. Summer was, like, ‘Well, you should try cross country.’ I tried it, and I’m like, ‘I’m actually decent at this. I like it, so I guess I’ll do it.’