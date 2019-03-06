Wouldn’t you know it?
Hannah Fortenberry was almost 15 and on her first driver’s lesson, and that was the day for police to be out doing license and registration checks on her street.
She’s had much better luck as a softball player, because she’s good. As White Plains’ No. 1 pitcher and third batter in the order, she’s helped propel the Wildcats to an 8-1 start this season. She has a 2.01 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 24 innings. She’s batting .318 with five RBIs and two doubles.
She’s benefitting this season as a White Plains legend, Anna Snider, has come back to help long-time head coach Rachel Ford work with pitchers.
A senior, Fortenberry hopes to help a program that’s always been strong under Ford get far. She’d also like to play in college but has a long-range plan to be a nurse, a plan that will eventually take her through Jacksonville State University, she said.
For now, Fortenberry enjoys life as a high school senior, playing a sport she’s played since elementary school. If she comes upon another license-and-registration check, police just might interrupt her singing a Miranda Lambert song.
Fortenberry took a few minutes to answer 10 questions with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: White Plains is off to quite a start in softball. What’s your sense of it?
Answer: I think we’re going to be really good this year. I see a lot of potential in us. If we play like I know we can every game, I think we’ll go really far.
Q: What about this team gives you that sense?
A: We’ve got a new girl from North Carolina. She helps us out a lot in the field, so we have a really strong defense, and our hitters are a lot better this year. Her name is Emma Jones. She’s our shortstop. I don’t know what part of North Carolina she’s from. Her cousin is Matthew Clay, who plays basketball and baseball.
Q: White Plains legend and former Jacksonville State player Anna Snider is on coaching staff this year and working with pitchers. What do you think of her and working with her?
A: It’s good. She knows what she’s talking about. It really helps me a lot. I was in eighth grade when she graduated. She’s a really good athlete and worked really hard, and she was great.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have at why?
A: I think it would be cool to have the president’s autograph. I was thinking about that last night. He’s just a big part in our country, and anybody would like to have his autograph.
Q: What’s something you wish you had more time for?
A: Family. We have a lake house in Wedowee, and we always go down there in the summer. My brother (Nicholas), he’s 3, so I always play with him.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: My grandad (Norris Fortenberry) did. I actually drove home from school, and it’s a funny story. I was just about to turn 15, and I live about 10 minutes from here on back roads. He was, like, ‘When you get out of school, you can drive, and we’ll pull over somewhere where there’s no cars coming.’ So, I’m like, ‘All right.’ Well, there’s hardly ever cars on my road, and it just so happened there was a traffic stop that day on my road and a license check. I pull up there, and he has to explain it. It was just funny.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: Pro-life. I just don’t think, like, you should be able to kill babies. If there’s a human inside you, I don’t think you should be able to kill it, like, after so many weeks.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for softball, anything that you just have to do?
A: Don’t cross the bats. Like, in the dugout, when you put the bats on the fence, don’t cross them. It’s bad luck, then, every game, whenever we pray, we have to stand beside a certain person. I don’t know why. I stand by Jordan Hinton and Lily Ponder. I stood by them first game, so now I’ve always got to do it.
Q: What movie are you most looking forward to seeing?
A: Probably that new Madea movie coming out (“A Madea Family Funeral”). I love Madea. Those are funny movies.
Q: If you could be any animal, what would you be?
A: A shark. We were talking about that question yesterday. My friend Savannah (White), she plays right field, said was like, ‘I’d be a dog.’ I said, ‘Why would you be a dog? You can get hit by a car.’ I said, ‘You can’t really kill a shark.’