One on one with ... White Plains' Coleman Messer

Coleman Messer is torn.
He’s a three-sport athlete at White Plains … a defensive back in football, forward in basketball and outfielder in baseball. He loves basketball but sees baseball as his best chance to play on, collegiately.
Currently, he’s devoted to helping the Wildcats go as far as they can in his senior basketball season. As of this writing, White Plains was 16-10 headed into Wednesday’s Calhoun County quarterfinal against Anniston.
Messer averages 4.4 points and 8.6 rebounds but brings so much more to his team.
“He’s a coach on the floor and a great teammate,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “He makes the extra passes and leads.
“His voice is more important than his averages, but he does average 125 high-fives and 1,000 words of encouragement per game.”
That’s high praise, coming from Randall, and the coach counts on Messer’s leadership as the postseason looms. The Wildcats face an area showdown against Cherokee County to see which team advances to subregionals.
After basketball, it’s on to baseball.
Messer has a sense of humor for all seasons. With a handful of laughing teammates surrounding him in a Pete Mathews Coliseum locker room, he sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature.
Question: How do you see the Wildcats’ season so far?
Answer: Our record really doesn’t show what type of team we are. We’ve played a really hard schedule, compared to how big our school is, but we’ve held up, for the most part.
Q: What’s this team’s potential?
A: We can go as far as we want to. We’re as good as anybody we’ve played, I think. We’re connected. We’re tough. Mainly, we’re connected. We all like each other.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: I got in the car with my mom and almost killed both of us, and I never drove with her again. I didn’t yield. Let’s just say that. I had to put it in reverse real quick. I almost got hit by a truck.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: I don’t like research papers. I probably wouldn’t do it. I’d probably get Landon (Senciboy) to do it for me.
Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?
A: White Plains, Alabama. I bleed blue.
Q: Do you have any superstitions related to your sports, anything that you just have to do?
A: I don’t, but Brody (Baker) and Jacob (Wheeler) wear the same underwear about every day, if we win.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher or coach?
A: Coach Randall saying, ‘Soft people don’t succeed. You’ve got to be tough to succeed in life.’
Q: Is there a story behind your wearing jersey No. 3?
A: Allen Iverson. That’s my number in every sport but baseball. I grew out of the jersey. I got too big, being in the weight room so hard. It don’t fit me no more.
Q: If you were in a talent show, what would your talent be?
A: Singing. You should hear me sing. I’m like Rihanna.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Probably Landon Senciboy. He’s already kind of famous, but not many people know him. He’s Google. He knows everything. He’s like a human dictionary, walking around.