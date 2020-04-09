One on one with ... Wellborn's Evan Beadles

Evan Beadles and his baseball coach, Wellborn’s Nic Burns, emerge from down the hill and to the school’s main entrance. They’d just come from the baseball locker room, where Beadles put on his signature No. 23 uniform.
Reminiscent of the Detroit Tigers’ home uniforms, white pants show a thin black stripe down each side. The bright white jersey shows black piping and “Wellborn” across the chest in cursive. Bold black numbers adorn the back.
A white Panthers’ paw-print emblem stands out on his black cap, and black stirrups with three white stripes meet the pant bottoms, just below the knees.
The senior pitcher and third baseman poses with a bat, then with a glove for a quick photo shoot. It’s the most use he’d gotten out of his uniform since Wellborn played its last game, a home game against Pleasant Valley on March 13.
It’s likely the last time he’ll wear that uniform before, possibly, trading it for a United States Marine Corps uniform.
Such is life since March 26, when Alabama State Department of Education superintendent Eric Mackey announced that the state’s public schools would switch to home learning, starting April 6. That’s when instruction resumed following an extended break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no in-school instruction, Mackey also announced an end to spring sports and extracurricular activities.
Seniors like Beadles saw their final high school sports seasons, already shortened by persistent rain, ended before the calendar officially turned to spring. It was a bitter pill for Beadles, who also played football for Wellborn and ran track as a junior.
It’s all part of the new normal, and it was all part of the conversation when Beadles sat down with Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley to field 10 questions:
Question: Well, how does it feel to put that uniform on again?
Answer: It feels good. It’s hard to believe that this is going to be the last time putting my uniform back on.
Q: What do you think about all that’s happening, related to the virus?
A: There ain’t nothing we can do about it. I mean, God has a plan for everything, so it is what it is.
Q: What was your reaction when you first heard that they were shutting down spring sports?
A: I teared up a little bit, honestly, because this is my favorite sport. I didn’t want it to be over that fast.
Q: What are your best memories of your senior year?
A: The sports, for sure. I kind of did take everything for granted, so I made a big post (on social media) and was like, don’t take anything for granted because you don’t know what’s going to happen.
Q: You only got to play four games of your baseball season, so is your best memory from that memorable, 12-2 football season and semifinal run?
A: Beating the No. 1 team in the state (Piedmont, 40-35). I just remember the excitement after the game, everybody running up on the field, happy. My senior year, we made it pretty far. That was one for the books.
Q: How good did you think the baseball team would be this year?
A: We had our ups and our downs. We had one win, but there were going to be more wins to come, for sure. We were going to make the playoffs.
Q: Coach Burns said the Marines are a possibility for you. What are your plans beyond graduation?
A: I thought about I was going to go in the Marines. I’m not sworn in yet. I went at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) and all of that, but I didn’t swear in yet because I didn’t know if that was what I wanted to do. If I don’t do that, I’ll probably go to Snead State and try out for their baseball team in May.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: My mom (Misty), my truck (Toyota Tacoma) and hunting and fishing.
Q: We normally ask, what's something you wish you had more time for? Considering social distancing and quarantining, what’s something you wish you had less time for?
A: Sitting at home. I don’t like that. I’d be fishing, for sure. Me and my dad (Bobby), we have a boat, so we go on Lake Henry Neely and Logan Martin, but I really like fishing on Jackson Shoals. I’ve caught a 10-pound gar.
Q: What was the longest car ride you’ve ever taken?
A: Driving back from Colorado, 24 hours. Pueblo. It’s beautiful out there. My cousin, him and his family live out there.