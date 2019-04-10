Lauren and Lynzee Hicks are identical twins, but they have distinct personalities. Just off the top, Lynzee readily acknowledges that Lauren is more outgoing.
Wellborn softball coach Brenda Vinson said it took her some time, but six years working with the Hicks sisters has her well versed on their distinctions. She never has trouble filling out a lineup card.
Lauren plays catcher or second base.
Lynzee plays shortstop.
They’re two of five children — including brothers Brent and Blake and older sister Andrea — and they’ve been mainstays for Vinson, two highly competitive players who came in behind the 2013 team, the last Wellborn team to make the state tournament. They’re leaders for a young team this season.
The Hicks twins are also cheerleaders and were All-Calhoun County volleyball players in the fall.
Their names have been synonymous with Wellborn sports for years. Now seniors, they will soon play their last in black and white.
Their story goes beyond sports. Lynzee nearly choked to death when they were nearly 2, and Lauren tells of the lasting impact it had on her.
Ahead of this week’s Calhoun County tournament, they took a few minutes to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly “one-on-one” feature. Since National Siblings Day was Wednesday, we’ll call it “one-on-two” this week:
Question: Wellborn is 11-11 and the No. 7 seed headed into the county tournament. How do you feel about the season so far?
Lauren: This year, we’re pushing close to state. We started out strong this season, and we’ve only gotten better. We’ve got a lot of returners, so I feel like we’re building a strong team.
Lynzee: This year, we’ve had a harder area, so we’ve had to work harder for what we have done, but I believe we can be really successful and go on to higher levels than we’ve been before.
Q: You guys were part of the first group to move up to varsity when Wellborn last went to state. How badly do you guys want to get it back to that level before you graduate?
Lauren: It would be really amazing to do that, and I definitely think this team is one to do it. It was really exciting as a sixth-grader, watching, that we were about to come up to a team that went to state. Coming up in seventh grade, it was really exciting, and I see a lot of potential in the team. Since some of us young ones got pulled up so early, it pushes some of the young ones now to be like what we were. I feel like it’s going to take us to good places this year.
Lynzee: I feel the same way. They were super good, and I feel like we can be just as good as they were, just push ourselves a little bit harder. We’re doing good things and getting better. We do have some young ones, but it pushes them that we were the same age as they are, getting pulled up.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
Lauren: I would probably spend it on food, because that’s where all of my extra money goes. My favorite place to eat is Ono. It’s kind of like Yume, but just a little cheaper.
Lynzee: I would probably spend it on makeup. I love makeup, and I have a lot of it. I like everything. I wear a lot of Morphe. I have a lot of Jaclyn Hill’s palettes. I have everything.
Q: I have to ask a twins question. Do you have fun with folks, sometimes?
Lynzee: I would say we may have used to. Like, in little school, we always had the same classes, and we’d switch seats, or whatever. One time, in high school, I took a test for her and failed it, and I passed mine.
Lauren: We haven’t really tried to play tricks anymore, because she failed my test.
Lynzee: Most of the time, we look a lot alike, but everybody knows us apart. Our personalities are totally different. We act the same, but she’s more outgoing.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for softball, anything that you just have to do?
Lynzee: I don’t know if I’d call it superstition or just something that kind of gets my head back after any play, I always kind of kick the dirt after every play. In my mind, it’s just kind of like wiping away that play, if it was good or bad. Just not holding onto it. Even if an outfielder or somebody makes a mistake, I still wipe it just so that it doesn’t hold onto me.
Lauren: At the beginning of every game, we all get in a circle and draw hearts and put our number and spit in it, but I always put Philippians 4:13 in mine. It’s just something I do. I’ve always done it. It’s just reminding myself that I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher or coach?
Lynzee: From Coach Vinson, she’s always told us an ear can’t be a hand, and a hand can’t be a nose. You have to work for what you’re supposed to be doing, and you can’t do your part and outfield’s job or your part and the pitcher’s job. You have to do what you’re supposed to be doing and not hold onto what everybody else is supposed to be doing.
Lauren: Something that I’ve kind of gotten from, really, all teachers and coaches is live in it now, because it’s going to go fast, and it really has. Time has gone really fast, so we’re just kind of living it up, our last year.
Q: What’s something about you that few people know?
Lauren: I’m ambidextrous. I can use my left hand almost as good as I can my right.
Lynzee: My biggest fear is crabs.
Lauren: She cried at the beach.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
Lauren: It definitely would be something about sports, just because I’ve always done it, so it’s something I could write about.
Lynzee: Probably the same or something like school shootings, like how to prevent it. That would be a good topic to write about. I believe every school should be protected in a way. Like, we now have cameras, and you have to buzz yourself in to get in our school, which is really good. I did not like how they would just lock the doors and not allow anyone in. If you were outside, you just had to sit there until someone walked by. You couldn’t knock, so, if you were out there, you were just kind of stuck out there, with whoever was trying to shoot. I’m glad they got that fixed.
Q: What movie are you most looking forward to seeing?
Lauren: Breaking Through. It’s just come out. It’s a Christian-based movie.
Lynzee: Is that the one where the kid dies and comes back? Me, too, because it happened to me when I was 2. I choked on a marble when I was 1-and-a-half, or I was, like, within two weeks of being 2, and flatlined. They couldn’t find out what I was choking on. They can’t trache you in Alabama, so they airlifted me, and they felt it, and they got it out. I flatlined for, like, 20 minutes and they pretty much pronounced me dead. So, the firefighter was the one that was, like, still working on me. He said I reminded him of his niece, so he finally got me to breathe, so they airlifted me to UAB. I was OK from that point, but, about a month later, I started having seizures really bad. They were trying to find out what my seizures were from. They told me I’d be brain-dead for the rest of my life. After that week, I never had another seizure, and I’m not brain-dead. It was really God.
Q: Lauren, does it hit you how close you came to not having a twin sister?
Lauren: Yeah, and that affected us really bad, probably all the way up until our third-grade year, maybe. They say I don’t remember it, but I swear I remember her laying there in the floor, and she choked on several other things when we were growing up. She choked on a cherry one time. What it is, her tonsils were, like, really big, so it was like, when we started school, anything she did, I would be so scared. She could walk in the lunch line, and I wouldn’t see her, and I would flip out. Like, I would go crazy. Or, I literally sat in her lap until third grade. Our third-grade teacher, which is our cheer coach, was like, you all are going to have to separate, because I would not want to get away from her. It was just like, it really made a big impact on me, because it was like I couldn’t get away from her. I was scared that, if I did, something might happen.