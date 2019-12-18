One on one with ... Wellborn's Blakley Cupp

Blakley Cupp didn’t have to play basketball for Wellborn this season. It’s not her first game.
The All-Calhoun County third baseman/shortstop will sign with Judson College in softball in February, so the temptation could be to sit out any other sport and just work on softball. Then again, she’s a Wellborn Panther.
Wellborn girls basketball has struggled since Vanessa and Katessa Carter graduated, and Panthers head coach Melissa Kilgore wants to rebuild it. Cupp opted to help during her senior year and stepped right in at point guard, the player who handles the ball most.
Scores haven’t been kind, but this season is about laying foundations for better days. One of the school’s top athletes stepped in to help.
Soon enough, she’ll step off of hardwood and onto dirt and resume doing what she does best. She batted .546 with a .585 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs and 23 RBIs in 2019.
For now, Cupp took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: What made you want to come out for basketball this season?
Answer: It was my last year, so I really wanted to just, I don’t know how to explain it. I just wanted to play a different sport and come out of my shell more. I’m pretty quiet, and I’ve always played softball, and that’s all I’ve known, so I thought basketball would really get me out of my shell. It’s something I’m not the best at, and I know I’m not the best at it, so it’s a learning experience for me.
Q: What was your hope for this season, individually?
A: I didn’t want to come out and be a star or anything. I’ve always loved basketball. My grandad (Johnny Cupp) would always come out and play with me in the yard, and he’s really the reason I went out for basketball this year. He’s always taught all of my cousins, and stuff, to play basketball, and he really just made me want to play this year.
Q: So, it’s, like, a basketball goal in the driveway?
A: Yes, there’s a basketball goal out in the driveway, and he used to coach my dad and my uncle when they were younger, at the Boys Club. There used to be a Boys Club down the road, and he used to coach.
Q: What has the season been like for you guys, so far?
A: Well, so far, it’s been kind of rough, because we’re all pretty new to this. We’re not professionals, so it’s been rough so far, but if we just learn to work together, the season will be good.
Q: What’s the hope for this year?
A: Just … to win a game? I mean, I’m not talking bad. I just want us to work together. We have good chemistry on the team. Everybody has a good attitude. There’s no problems with that, but we just need to learn to work together.
Q: How’s offseason softball work going?
A: Pretty good. I do travel ball during the fall and during the summer, so I’m always playing, but it’s pretty good right now. I just needed a break from softball, and this will keep me in shape for softball.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: I use my phone a lot, and I can’t live without my dog, Kendra (German shepherd), and, probably, my friends.
Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world, where would you prefer to live?
A: Hawai’i. I love the beach, and it’s just all good vibes.
Q: Your senior year is almost over. What are your plans?
A: I’m going to go to Judson for four years, and then I’m planning to be a pharmacist, so I’ll either go to Auburn or Samford.
Q: What's one movie you never get tired of watching?
A: Footloose (1984). I just love the whole thing. I like the dancing, and I like just the hometown vibe. It reminds me of Wellborn a little bit.