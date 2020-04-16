One on one with ... Weaver's Erin Smith

We might all see Erin Smith as an expert interviewee on an episode of Forensic Files one day. Forensic psychology is a fascination for the senior Weaver softball player.
We might hear dogs in the background, like the four she has now.
When she gets there, these final two months of her senior year in high school will seem like a page in a chapter of her life. She’s struggling through that page, though.
Like many high school seniors, Smith feels the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting loss of school and sports acutely. Like a good forensic psychologist, she understands the implication of every nuance, every day missed.
She understands the need for social distancing. Her mom, Deana Smith, is a nurse, after all, and this interview happened by phone. Her dad is a photographer, and pictures were submitted, not the result of a face-to-face photo shoot.
But, Smith makes no bones about it. She feels anxiety about missing what would normally be in these final weeks before life gets real. It was all part of the conversation as she fielded 10 questions from Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: How long have you played softball?
Answer: I’ve played since I was 8. I’ve been playing for a long time. I’ve played travel ball. I’ve played with Pleasant Valley (youth league), and then I played with Weaver. I’ve played with a bunch of different teams, and it’s been really fun.
Q: You were 4-5 with 48 strikeouts when everything came to a stop. How did you see your senior season to that point?
A: I was really excited for it, because I’m not playing in college. I chose not to play in college, so it was my last time ever playing softball, so I was just really excited to be with my team, because I love them. They’re my second family. I could go to them for anything, and I was just really excited to have my senior night and to be with my friends for the last time. It was an exciting time.
Q: What did you see as possibilities for this season?
A: We were doing really good. I was really excited, after we started playing Wellborn and I saw how that game was going, but that got rained out. I thought we were doing really good, and I thought we had a lot of potential to make it to regionals this year.
Q: What do you think about all that’s going on with COVID-19?
A: I’m really upset about it, because there are thousands of seniors across the country that aren’t going to be able to finish their senior year for the sport that they play, not even to mention prom or graduation that they might not be able to have. It’s just really upsetting. I can’t tell you how many times I have cried about it and how many times (classmate) Loralei (Brown) has cried about it. There are a lot of people who are very messed up about this.
Q: Your mom is a nurse. What measures is your family taking?
A: She’s not letting us go anywhere. I can’t go to any of my friend's house. I can’t go nowhere.
Q: How tough is it, not seeing your friends?
A: It’s very tough. At first, I was happy, because it was like, hey, a longer spring break and everything, but now I’ve had a chance to think about it. It’s like, I’m not going to be able to get to see my friends again, and I’m not going to get to have a senior night, and neither are so many other people. It’s just been really tough, coming to the conclusion that I might not be able to put my softball pants back on again or I can’t wear my cleats again. It’s been really tough. Everybody, especially my parents in my sister, are really distraught during this time,
Q: Is nursing a career possibility for you?
A: I’m thinking about forensic psychology or being a forensic investigator. Everybody gets interested at first, if they watch Criminal Minds or something, but then I started watching real documentaries, like serial-killer documentaries and murder documentaries, and it’s just something that I find really interesting. It’s something that I’ve kind of always been interested in, and I’ve always wanted to work with the police work and work with criminals and do things like that.
Q: OK, how about some lighter side. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have and why?
A: Robert Downey Jr.’s, because he has been my crush ever since the first Ironman movie, and I can’t tell you how much I cried when I watched End Game.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you think you’ll never grow out of?
A: Coloring. I love coloring. have six or seven adult coloring books, and I can’t even tell you how many Sharpies. I’ve always loved coloring, and I don’t think I’ll ever get rid of any of my coloring books.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would it be?
A: Probably serial killers. I know that sounds bad, but they’ve always been really interesting to me. Jeffrey Dahmer is a famous one, but I’ve watched many, many documentaries on him.