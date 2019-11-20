Loralei Brown loves sea turtles, but don’t get it twisted. The senior Weaver multisport athlete doesn’t live in a shell.
She’s riding a current on the softball diamond.
She’s riding a current on the basketball court.
Brown loves to compete, no matter what she does, but ball is her favorite outlet. She’s a post in basketball, catcher in softball and strong at both.
If she’s not playing on Saturdays, then the Georgia native is pulling for the family’s beloved Georgia Bulldogs. Brown is a big fan of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
She plans to study for a career in law enforcement, but she’d love to coach, as well. For now, she took a few minutes to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: I know softball is your main sport, but it’s hoops season. What’s your expectation for the Bearcats this season?
Answer: I expect a lot of wins, honestly. This year, it’s all girls that have played before, so it’s no one really new, and we’ve all known each other most of our lives. Most of the girls on varsity, I’ve known them since I moved to Alabama in the second grade, and we all mesh together. We all get along.
Q: How do you replace a player like Caleigh Cortez?
A: There’s no replacing Caleigh. She is just a natural-born basketball player, but it doesn’t mean, necessarily, replacing her. We can find someone that’s not necessarily better, but you can find someone who has equal ability to get the job done, like Haley Homesley.
Q: Softball is your first game. Is Coach Gary Atchley the reason you added basketball?
A: He is the reason why. I have known him since elementary school. He was my elementary-school coach. I’ve always loved the game of softball, but after a couple of years of not playing basketball, he talked me into it. He got me to love the game again.
Q: Now for some fun questions. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Maybe Jake Fromm from Georgia, their quarterback. He is always in the game. You never see him hang his head low. Even if he makes a bad throw or he gets tackled on a rush, he’s always in the game. He’s consistent, and he gives his all.
Q: I’ve heard you’re a Georgia fan. Is that where you’re from?
A: Yes. My dad got deployed here, I would say, nine or 10 years ago? Maybe it’s a little longer. I’m sure we will make the playoff. With a kicker like Rodrigo Blankenship, we’ve got it good.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: I usually spend it on my little sisters. If they want to get a little toy from the store, I’ll go get them something, or my middle-younger sister Ava, she’s always asking for barbeque chips. If I go to Dollar General, I’ll always get her some barbecue chips, if I’ve got anything extra.
Q: What are three things you couldn’t live without?
A: My family, for one. We never not get along. I have a huge support system, no matter what the outcome is … school, anything personal and especially sports. They’ve been all over Alabama and Georgia for my softball tournaments since I was 10. Another thing, my friends, definitely my friends, like Erin, Haleigh and Chasity. They have been there, again, for things like sports, times when I’ve needed them emotionally, physically. They’re my support system, also. Then sports. I would not be who I am without sports. That’s from coaching, players, games, because I am constantly in competition. It doesn’t matter, like, who finished the test first. I’ve got to be first. I love competition. It just runs through my veins.
Q: Do you see yourself coaching one day?
A: Oh yes. For sure, I want to go out and do something in the criminal justice field, but, as soon as I get time, where I’m actually in there and in the flow of things, I’m for sure going to coach. Ideally, I’d want to coach college, but a high school would work fine, too.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: Oh my goodness, Fergalicious. That is what we listen to every single game day. We’re all out there, and we stop what we’re doing and just dance to Fergalicious.
Q: If you could choose any topic for a research paper, what would you choose?
A: Sea turtles. It wasn’t my favorite animal initially. After I saw one at the beach one year, I don’t know. I just fell in love with them. You see things on Facebook about, ‘Don’t throw your trash away. It gets in the ocean.’ Stuff like that bothers me, so I’d like to know more about them. How do they keep getting in this situation? How can we fix it?