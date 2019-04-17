Weaver has made the baseball playoffs back-to-back years for the first time in recent memory, and count sophomore outfielder/pitcher Jadon Calhoun a big reason why.
Headed into Friday’s start to a best-of-3, first-round 3A series at Winfield, he bats .415 with 10 doubles, three triples and one home run. On the mound, he’s 3-3 with a 5.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts with nine walks.
Calhoun runs track and plays football and basketball. He looks to be the heir apparent at quarterback under first-year Weaver coach Justin Taylor.
In baseball, Calhoun tracks a ball in the outfield at a high level, according to Weaver coach Jeremy Harper.
When Calhoun isn’t reeling in a shot to the warning track, he just might be reeling in fish. He takes the fishing pole to the fishing hole as often as his busy schedule allows.
He hopes to take baseball to the professional level. For now, he took a few minutes to talk with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley and field 10 questions:
Question: Weaver has clearly improved in baseball in recent years. What does it mean to you guys to become playoff regulars?
Answer: It’s pretty big to us, knowing that we’ve done this two times, and however many years it’s been, I think 12 or 13. It’s a big milestone for all of us. It’s going to be something good to look back on in the future.
Q: How have you seen the program improve during your time with it?
A: A little bit of everything. Everybody’s attitude has been getting better. The energy in the dugout and on the field, we just like to have fun and go out there and compete and do what we’ve got to do to get the job done.
Q: How far can this team go, and what do you know about Winfield?
A: I don’t know anything about Winfield, but, if we can compete like we’ve been all year, and maybe just a little bit better, then I think we can make it to at least second or third round.
Q: You’re at Weaver at a time when the teams you play for are good. How satisfying has that been?
A: It’s been fun. I’ve been a part of a lot of things that I never thought I would even be a part of. Like, going to the third round of the (football) playoffs (2016) with Coach (Daryl) Hamby, I got to be a part of that. Then making the playoffs here in baseball, back to back, I didn’t think I’d ever be a part of that.
Q: Do you consider baseball your sport, and how far do you hope to take it?
A: I’m hoping to make it to the league. You’ve got to do the little stuff first. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get there. I’ve been playing since before I started kindergarten. I like the competitiveness. I really just love everything about baseball.
Q: What is your favorite team and player?
A: My favorite player is probably Bryce Harper, and whatever team he’s on is a team that a like. I’m really a fan of him. I don’t really have a favorite team.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: For sure, Cam Newton. He’s been somebody I’ve looked up to, since he was at Auburn. I have so much Cam Newton stuff in my room. I have a little Cam Newton keychain. I have two jerseys. My dad’s got a pair of his training shoes, and I’ve got two Fatheads stuck on my wall.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Honestly, probably annoying people, because I know I do that a lot. I just go up to them and pick at them and poke around and stuff. They get a little annoyed with it, but it’s all fun.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: Probably Big Rings, by Drake. The only thing about that song that doesn’t reflect us is, we don’t have a really big team, but we all hope to get some rings before we leave.
Q: If you didn’t play baseball, what would take up your time?
A: Fishing for sure. I’ve fished at Buckhorn. I fished at Finks Lake a few years ago. I fished at the Coosa landing, in Gadsden, Silver Lakes, Indian Oaks. My biggest fish was probably a 10- or 11-pound bass that I caught at Buckhorn. We had to put it back in there.
From staff reports
Pleasant Valley’s softball team capped Class 3A, Area 11 play with a 9-3 win over Wellborn on Wednesday.
The Raiders finished area play with a perfect 8-0 record, earning the right to host the area tournament.
Pleasant Valley (23-8) travels to Oxford on Tuesday to take on the Yellow Jackets.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
Leah Patterson, winning pitcher, allowed one run on one hit and one walk over four innings, seven strikeouts
Ava Boozer, 2-for-2, three runs
Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, two doubles, two runs, one RBI
Cortney Williams, 3-for-4, two double, two RBIs
Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, one run, two stolen bases
Rylee Haynes, 2-for-4, two runs, one stolen base
Chandler Dorsett, 2-for-4, two RBIs
Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-4, one run
Krystal Brown, 1-for-3