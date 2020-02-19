One on one with ... Spring Garden's Macy Reedy

Macy Reedy is known for smiling. She jokes that people ask her why she smiles so much.
That at least partially explains how, months after the accident that claimed the life of Spring Garden multi-sport standout and then-boyfriend Colby Slayton, she can smile as she shares the last text message she sent him.
“The last text I sent him was probably right before he left his house,” said Reedy, Spring Garden’s senior three-sport athlete and reigning homecoming queen. “We were talking about workouts. We had worked out the day before, and I was like, ‘Are you sore from workouts?’ He was like, ‘No, I’m not really.’
“He was like, ‘No, I’m not, for real,’ and I said, ‘Are you sure?’ That was the last thing I sent. He never opened it.”
That was the morning of May 15, 2019. The accident occurred shortly thereafter, around 7 a.m. on Cherokee County 14.
Time heals, and Reedy has had a therapeutic nine months.
She was part of the Spring Garden softball team that made a run at state, finishing third just days after the accident.
She was part of the Panther volleyball team that made the state semifinals, pushing eventual 1A champion Donoho to five sets in late October.
Come Monday, she and fellow senior Breanna Rogers will lead another Spring Garden basketball team to the state semifinals in Birmingham. The Panthers punched their ticket by beating Talladega County Central in Monday’s Northeast Regional final.
A year after suffering disappointment at the regional and bidding farewell to six seniors, Spring Garden is back.
It’s one of many reasons Reedy can smile these days. She shared some with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the weekly 10 questions feature:
Question: Well, how does it feel to be back, after how last year went down?
Answer: Oh my gosh, it’s amazing. Not every team gets a chance to go down there. I’ve went every year except one year since eighth grade, going to the Final Four. It’s just really special. We’ve worked hard for it. I think we’ve just got to handle business, when we go down there.
Q: After playing with six seniors last year, you get to be a leader with this bunch. How has that been?
A: Oh my gosh, yeah. We started with a fresh new team. We’ve got Ace (Austin, point guard) starting as a seventh-grader. This will be her first time ever being down there, playing on that court, as much as all of them. Me and Neely (Welsh) and Lexi (Alexis Adkison) and Breanna are really the veterans that have been down there through the years, but yeah. I’m pretty excited to see where it’s going to go.
Q: How much did the loss to Skyline at regional last year motivate you guys for this year, and what did it mean to beat them in the regional semifinals this year?
A: Oh, a lot. I didn’t like the feeling last year, losing. We talked about that after the game. We did not like how it felt last year, losing. It makes you just work harder for it. It motivates you a lot. We had unfinished business to get done from last year. That’s the No. 2 team playing the No. 1 team in 1A. They’re a good team. You’ve got to respect them. They’re really, really good.
Q: Almost a year later, where are you with the accident?
A: This year hasn’t been easy. That’s for sure, you know. I’ve had all my friends here to help me. They’ve really backed me up in all of this, and it hasn’t been easy. I changed my number this year in all of my sports to number five for him, because he was number five. “Coach Rat” (Ricky Austin), he talked to me before volleyball season, which was the first sport of the year. He was just like, “Don’t take this for granted this year, because you don’t know when your last game is going to be. Life is like vapor. You never know, so just enjoy every minute of it.” I mean, it has been tough.
Q: How long did you guys date, and how close were you?
A: It was September of 2018. He was my best friend. He was goofy. He was the best person to be around.
Q: Right after that, you had state softball. How hard was that, just days after the accident?
A: That was tough. That was tough. The day of the wreck, I didn’t sleep at all that night. That was probably the worst night of my life. The next day, we left for state, and that night, I got the best sleep that night. I was just so worried that I wasn’t going to be able to produce what I needed to, but I know he wouldn’t want what happened to stop me from doing what we needed to do. He didn’t want that to be a problem for me not to play good.
Q: All of the sports success so far this school year and winning homecoming queen, how therapeutic has that been?
A: Oh my gosh, I know it’s him. I know he’s right there helping me the whole way. I just wanted this year to be all about him. I wanted to do all of this for him, just do as much as I can in honor of him.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: I want to go to the University of Alabama and major in nursing and be a neonatal nurse.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Probably Justin Bieber. I have been a fan of him since I was, like, 10. I’ve been a fangirl of him. Everything I used to have was Justin Bieber. I like him a lot.
Q: If you had to pick a theme song for your team, what would it be?
A: “Big Rings,” by Kevin Gates. It’s like, “I’ve got a really big team, and they need some really big rings.”