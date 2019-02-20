Open a game book or read a box score from a Spring Garden boys basketball game this season, and Isiah Sanchez is the top scorer most times. For about three weeks, he’s also been a role player.
Panthers coach Ricky Austin asked Sanchez to come off the bench, as their sixth man.
Rare is the leading scorer that would happily accept such a role change, and “happily” might be a strong word for it in Sanchez’s case. He accepted it, however, and it’s paying off for him and his team.
Sanchez led the Panthers to a Northeast Regional title, the school’s second in boys basketball and first since 2005. He averaged 28 minutes and 24.5 points in their two regional games at Pete Mathews Coliseum, including their 47-40 victory over Skyline in Tuesday’s 1A regional final.
The senior guard was named the tournament’s most valuable player and will get the chance to do it again in Birmingham next week.
After completing his regional-MVP performance, the Chicago native who moved to Spring Garden as a freshman took a few minutes as Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley bounced 10 questions off him:
Question: Can you give us perspective on what it means for a school that’s had so much success in girls basketball to take this step in boys basketball?
Answer: It’s incredible. For the seniors that were in front of us, they work so hard. I was part of it, and, for them to come up short, it’s kind of like we did it for them. It’s just a huge feeling. I mean, they’re probably pretty excited for us, too, but it’s a huge feeling to do it, knowing you’re kind of doing it for them.
Q: Has it settled in, that you guys will be taking the same trip the girls team has taken so many times?
A: I’m speechless, really. I’ve never done it. I’ve just heard all about it and how fun it is, staying in the hotel and going to eat and practicing. It’s just incredible that we get to go and experience. I wish the girls can go with us.
Q: What would it mean for the Spring Garden boys to bring home the program’s first state title home?
A: That would be incredible for the whole community, the whole school?
Q: You referenced last year’s senior class, guys like Riley Austin and Dylan Rogers. They played their whole careers in the same area with Sacred Heart, which made it to Birmingham five years in a row and won four consecutive state titles. You guys lost a dramatic area final against them last year. What was the takeaway from that game?
A: We got better from that game. We knew that we had stuff to work on, and, what they brought and put on the table against us, we handled some stuff well and didn’t handle some things well. We got better off of it, and that’s why we’re here right now.
Q: What was your reaction when Coach Austin asked you to come off the bench, and what’s the adjustment been like?
A: It was kind of bumpy at first, because I know I can help the team in some ways. I didn’t really understand why I was going to the bench, but I trust coach and trust in what he’s doing. It seems like it’s working. I think I play better coming off the bench because this year is my first year starting. I played JV and varsity, coming off the bench, and I just kind of got used to that. I think I play better, coming off the bench, anyway, and that might be what he’s seeing.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: Probably food. I eat a lot. With $20, I couldn’t go to the place I’d want to go, but probably Zaxby’s or Chick-fil-A. For $20, that would be my top choices. If I had more money, probably Yamato’s in Jacksonville. I like Japanese food.
Q: Why do you wear jersey No. 5?
A: I was No. 11 last year, and Dylan Rogers was No. 5. Me and him talked. I think we’ve got a lot of the same characteristics of playing ball. We both can jump. We’re both real athletic. I asked him, just to make sure I could take over his number.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Basketball. I’ll be playing until I’m dead. In a wheelchair, I don’t care. I’ll be playing.
Q: How long has basketball been a part of your life?
A: I came here and started playing basketball in the ninth grade. I never played basketball until I came to Spring Garden. I wish I had been at Spring Garden since, like, kindergarten. I’d be a lot better, with ‘Coach Rat’ (Austin).
Q: If you could choose to live anywhere in the world where would you prefer to live?
A: Somewhere small, like Spring Garden. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere like a big city because of all of the crime. It’s just going to get worse. I’d like to live somewhere secluded, by myself, and have a lot of acres.