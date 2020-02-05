One on one with ... Saks' Trenton Brown

Saks and junior Trenton Brown have made major inroads in wrestling this season.
First-year coach Ben Carroll, who came from White Plains, boosted Saks’ team from a handful of wrestlers to 20-plus. Saks’ progress at county, with a fourth-place finish, helped to make him county coach of the year.
Brown came away from that day at Pleasant Valley High School happily surprised to be named the county’s most valuable wrestler. He won the 184-pound class, beating Weaver’s Devin Anderson in a 6-5 decision.
Carroll said Brown is Saks’ “most experienced wrestler and has had an interesting year.”
Brown and the Wildcats are readying for this weekend’s sectionals, with a goal to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for next week’s state tournament in Huntsville.
He still has another year to go in high school, where he wrestles and plays outside linebacker in football. He hopes to wrestle in college but also go R.O.T.C., with an eye toward becoming a combat engineer.
Before Tuesday’s practice, Brown sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley to field 10 questions.
Question: What did it mean to you to be the most valuable wrestler at county?
Answer: It meant a lot, but honestly, I didn’t think I deserved it. I thought I wrestled kind of sloppy in the finals. I just didn’t think I was going to get it. I was very surprised.
Q: What did you think when they announced your name?
A: I just wanted to cry, because I didn’t think I was going to get that, but it’s been a goal to get most valuable in a tournament.
Q: How much of a difference has a year made for Saks wrestling?
A: It’s a big difference. We had four wrestlers last year. This year, we have a full team. We’re taking nine to sectionals. That’s way more than last year. We’re winning more duals than we ever have.
Q: What’s the goal for sectionals, as a team and individually?
A: Hopefully, we can place at least eight and go to state. If we qualify eight of our nine, we’ll qualify as a team. I want to win it. Right now, in our section, Troy Galloway at Ohatchee is one I’ve got to watch, because he’s beat me in overtime before, but I’ve been training against his moves. I’m ready for it.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Jordan Burroughs, because he’s one of my favorite wrestlers, and he’s dominant.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Wrestling. You can take your anger and prove to people that you’re dominant. I mean, it’s one on one and no one else. It shows who’s really dominant. You don’t have to depend on your team, necessarily. It is a team sport, but it’s also an individual.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a teacher?
A: You’re the only person that can beat yourself. That’s from coach (Ben Carroll).
Q: What movie are you most looking forward to seeing?
A: “Legendary.” John Cena is in it, and he has a little brother. He teaches him how to wrestle, and he becomes really good at it.
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten?
A: My customized wrestling singlet, by BattleSkinz. I’m undefeated in it, so it’s a good look.
Q: What cartoon character are you most like?
A: Johnny Bravo. My teachers tell me I look like him all the time.