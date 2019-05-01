Saks and Sa’Nya Fleming had quite the weekend at the Class 3A, Section 4 track meet at Fort Payne.
The Wildcats posted 154 points and finished first, beating Glencoe (127.5), Piedmont (122), Pisgah (85.5), Weaver (59), Wellborn (51), Pleasant Valley (35), Susan Moore (12) and B.B. Comer (8).
Fleming, a sophomore, was one of the Wildcats biggest producers, finishing first in long jump and triple jump. She was also part of the first-place 4x100-meter relay team (51.42) and second-place 4x400 team (4:47.53).
Fleming’s long jump of 16-06.50 and triple jump of 35-02.50 set sectional records.
This week, Fleming and her teammates look to turn sectional success into state success. She also hopes to be a physical therapist one day.
For now, she took a few minutes to jump through 10 questions with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: So, what to make of sectionals?
Answer: We did really good. I was really proud of the way I jumped and breaking the sectional meet records. I PR’d in triple jump, and I was really excited about finally jumping a 35. I was really happy with the way our 4x100 and 4x400 went, and it was just really good overall. We broke the 4x100 school record at sections.
Q: Saks finishing first at sectional was an eye-opening performance. What’s been building here?
A: We’ve just been working really hard and trying to get our events better and down pat. We’ve just been doing really good. We have a really good sprinters team this year.
Q: What can you guys do at state, team and individually?
A: Individually, I think we all have a good chance at being able to place, and I think we could place as a team, if we compete like we did at sectionals.
Q: You also play volleyball, and Saks made regionals in the fall. How has the volleyball program come along?
A: It’s come along really far. We’ve been doing really well, especially near the end of the season. We almost made it to state but barely missed it in the last game that we played, by two points.
Q: And now for the fun questions. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Simone Biles, for sure. She’s just really inspirational, and she’s such a powerful athlete. She’s just a really good role model, overall.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for track, anything that you just have to do?
A: There is something I like to do before each of my jumps. I step to the side, and then I tap my foot with my other foot, and then I step back together and do a toe raise. I keep doing that until they tell me I can go. When they tell me I can go, I squat down and touch the ground with my right hand, and then I stand back up and I go.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten.
A: Just to keep God first and work hard, and that I can do anything that I set my mind to. My dad told me that.
Q: What are your plans beyond high school?
A: I want to be a physical therapist, and I want to help people. I came up with that because I used to do gymnastics, and I always thought that I wanted to help people that are hurt, because you get hurt a lot, playing that sport.
Q: If you could be famous for anything, what would it be?
A: For doing good deeds, like, working to raise money for children in need or charity. I’m in National Honor Society, and recently helped to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. We raised over $1,000.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: I’d say Zion Dansby, because she’s just so funny and always doing crazy stuff and saying the weirdest things, and we love her for it.