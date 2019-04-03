Jakorius Watkins remembers well what happened when Saks carried the top seed into last year’s Calhoun County soccer tournament. The Wildcats’ top scorer comes determined to make them one win better this year.
The boys’ and girls’ tournaments started with the boys’ 8-9-seed game on Wednesday. The rest plays out Thursday through Saturday at Choccolocco Park, with Saks’ boys opening against the Anniston-Sacred Heart winner at 6 p.m.
Saks lost last year’s county final 10-2 to Oxford. It was a dramatic reversal from a 3-1 victory over Oxford earlier in the season, but Oxford’s improvement plus an injury to Saks goalie Javier Castillo made a difference.
Saks brings back a senior core, and former Oxford coach Dwight McDonald has the Wildcats 12-0 headed into county play. Watkins is the point man for the Saks attack, with 25 goals and eight assists.
Watkins also played slot receiver and “dog” linebacker in football, but soccer is his first love. Before leading his team into this week’s county-tourney action, Watkins sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley to field 10 questions:
Question: What are your thoughts about Saks having the top seed in the county tournament for the second year in a row?
Answer: My reaction is we want to do good in the county tournament. I don’t think anybody on our team is going to do bad. We’re going to play as a team, team ball, Saks ball.
Q: How big of a motivator was last year’s outcome?
A: The big motivation from last year is to actually succeed. Just be on the top and stay on the top and keep going.
Q: How much did the injury to Javier affect you guys in that tournament last year?
A: It didn’t affect us that much, because we had another player named Roilan Torres. He contributed a lot for us, stopped a lot of goals and helped us on the field, talked to us a lot. He’ll be back (later) in April (from a football-season knee injury).
Q: What is your background in soccer?
A: I’ve played four years. My two brothers, Gersain and Jahir, when I first moved here, seventh-grade year, they wanted me to play, and we’d play every day in the summer, basketball and soccer. I told them, one day, I just want to play for an organized team.
Q: Coach McDonald is here this year. What has be brought to Saks soccer?
A: He brought a lot of team play, a lot of discipline and a lot of joy, the understanding of the game.
Q: And now for the fun questions. What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Messi, because he plays so simple, and that’s how I want to play. Simple, nobody can beat simple. All the skills in the world still won’t be better than Messi to me.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: My stepfather. We were at Saks, right here. I didn’t know what I was doing at first. I was turning left, and he told me, before I turn left, put the signal light on. I was like, ‘Oh snap, where’s that at?’ We both looked down, and he was showing me. I looked up, and we almost hit a fence. It was crazy.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: Soccer. The competitiveness, everything about it. Just going past the defender, locking down and opponent with the ball, shooting the ball, hitting with your head, doing all of the skill moves.
Q: If you were a pro athlete, what product would you like to promote?
A: Cleats and clothes. All the brands, honestly. I want my name on all the brands … Nike, Adidas, Puma. Puma is fly. Jordan, I want to make Jordan cleats.
Q: What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten?
A: The love that I get from my family.